Memorial service set for Benton County Sheriff’s Office detective

A memorial service will be held next week for a Benton County detective who died in the line of duty.

The service for Paul Newell will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Cross Church at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. The public is welcome to attend, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Newell will then be buried at the Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Jenkins said.

Newell, 51, of Gravette had served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office for 24 years, most recently as a detective. He'd previously been a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant and lieutenant in the administration section, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

He died in a traffic accident Saturday morning while escorting the Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville.

Newell, while on a motorcycle, was eastbound in the center turn lane of Southeast Walton Boulevard. A 2022 Freightliner truck was also eastbound. Newell hit a curb, lost control and struck the Freightliner, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured and was not named in the report.

Newell's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab on Sunday.