• A thief was caught early Monday attempting to steal Christmas presents from the Manhattan home of Robert De Niro, police said. Officers had been tracking the suspected burglar amid a string of recent robberies and saw her bust into "The Godfather" star's townhouse, they said. Inside, they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room "attempting to remove property" and arrested her, police said. Police have not publicly identified her by name. De Niro, who had been upstairs, came down to the living room as the woman was being arrested. A spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor said he wouldn't be making statements about the attempted robbery. The basement door that the woman used to enter the townhouse had signs of forced entry, police said. De Niro's spokesperson said it was a temporary rent house being used by the actor.

• Actress Amber Heard wrote Monday on Instagram that she had decided to settle the long-running dispute following a defeat earlier this year at the defamation case involving her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. In a statement, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, lawyers for Depp, said Heard agreed to pay $1 million to end the case -- far less than the jury verdict requiring her to pay more than $8 million in damages. In June, the seven-person jury in Virginia found that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself in a 2018 op-ed as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, but it also found that Depp had defamed Heard through a comment made by his lawyer, awarding Heard $2 million. Both sides had appealed the parts of the case that each had lost. But Heard said Monday she did not wish to continue the case, citing a financial and psychological toll. "After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia," her post said. In their statement, Depp's lawyers wrote that the $1 million payment "reinforces Ms. Heard's acknowledgment of the conclusion of the legal system's rigorous pursuit for justice." Depp's lawyers said he planned to donate the payment to charity. Lawyers for Heard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.