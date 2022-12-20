New additions

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman seemed Monday to be in the best spirits he's shown in an interview setting since the Razorbacks took down No. 14 Ole Miss 42-27 on Nov. 19 to reach bowl eligibility.

There was a good reason for Pittman's good humor.

He was flanked by new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams and new tight ends coach Morgan Turner for their first interviews since joining the Razorbacks' staff.

Williams, who flew into Fayetteville on Sunday, met players during strength and conditioning work Monday as the UA made his hiring official.

Williams, 39, signed a three-year deal Monday with a starting salary of $1.1 million per season. His pay will increase to $1.175 million in 2024 and to $1.25 million in 2025. The contract includes a non-compete clause with other SEC schools, with the exception of taking a head coaching job in the league.





He made $600,000 each of the past two years at Central Florida, according to the Orlando Sentinel, meaning his play will nearly double with the Razorbacks.

Williams will serve in a recruiting, reviewing and advisory capacity through the Razorbacks' appearance in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28.

"I went out and interviewed several guys, and this was a home run hire, in my opinion," Pittman said. "Very excited to have him."

Pittman flew into Tampa last Wednesday to interview in person with Williams, the former defensive coordinator at Central Florida, and called Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek immediately afterward to say he'd found his choice.

"The thing that hit me about him was, obviously I didn't interview anybody that I didn't feel like was a good coach, from watching film on their product that they're putting out there," Pittman said. "But then, it became what kind of man, what kind of recruiter.

"We need a recruiter at that position, as well. I think a good man, one that understands that recruiting is work, and I just heard so many great things about him from guys I knew that had called me. When I got in front of him, I can remember calling Hunter Yurachek and saying, 'I found him.' "

On the same trip, Pittman flew down to Miami, where Turner was recruiting, and picked him up to bring back to Arkansas.

Williams, a linebacker at Auburn in the early 2000s, toured the facilities with Pittman and others Monday morning and came away impressed.

"You've got everything you need," Williams said. "Everything you need facility-wise. When you get here, the stadium, the fanbase, there's so much stuff that you can sell. Academics, the education part. ... All the folks that are here, the jobs that you can get here locally.

"But once I walked in and Coach is showing me around, I was like, 'Oh yeah, we've got enough. We've got more than enough.' There's so much you can sell. A great university. So it's easy."

Williams said he had heard about Pittman through coaching circles before interviewing with him.

"We got on the phone, had some conversations, then we got in front of each other and it's all Coach Pittman," Williams said. "Once I got in front of him, I was like OK, because I heard all the stories about how great of a guy he is. To get in front of him, it was easy. It was easy. ... We're excited to get going."

Williams' said his coaching mentors include former Auburn defensive coordinator and head coach Gene Chizik and long-time Auburn linebackers coach Joe Whitt Sr. He also has influences from well-regarded SEC veterans like Will Muschamp and Kevin Steele in his background, in addition to seven years on the Auburn staff with Gus Malzahn, the last two of those in 2019-20 as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Pittman said he wasn't ready to define which position group Williams will handle in 2023. Current linebackers coach Michael Scherer, reported to be a candidate to follow his mentor Barry Odom onto the UNLV staff, will call the defense for Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl.

"We're not going to make any decisions about any of that until after the bowl game," Pittman said.

Meanwhile, Williams' mission is clear: Learn and evaluate the Arkansas roster and recruit non-stop.

"So what I'm doing right now, I'm on the phone to recruits and then I'm at practice," Williams said. "I'm just kind of watching the guys move around. I want them to see me out there.

"I saw them in the weight room. It was good to get around the guys in the weight room. So I'll just be around and watching them practice and obviously recruiting and getting guys."

Pittman studied up on Williams' defenses the past two seasons at Central Florida.

"I can say this," Pittman said. "I watched every game they played last year and he scared me a little bit, because they were ultra aggressive, you know."

Pittman also said the Golden Knights ran more "zero" coverage, meaning all man-to-man defense behind all-out blitzes, than he's used to seeing.

"A little more 'zero' than I ... but if you've got the guys that can do it, you know," Pittman said. "But four down, a lot of different fronts, a lot of different looks. Intimidating. You have to really prepare for a defense like Coach has been running."

Pittman smiled a lot, interjected thoughts sometimes after Turner or Williams responded to a question, and generally showed his feelings about currently having the staff intact for recruiting and bowl prep.

"Ecstatic about both of these guys," he said. "Very fine men, great family men. In all honesty, I couldn't be any happier with replacing the two quality men that left, but we're replacing them and excited they're here."