



City board cancels Wednesday meetings

The Hot Springs Board of Zoning Adjustment/Board of Adjustments and Appeals will not hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday due to a light agenda.

The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd.

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will not hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, also due to a light agenda. The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Hot Springs Police Department, 641 Malvern Ave.

Street work to close parts of Park, Malvern, Lakeland

The eastbound lane of Park Avenue, near the intersections of Reid Street and Bailey Place, will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for street milling.

Lakeland Drive, between Central Avenue and First Security Way, will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for street repairs.

The outside eastbound lane of Malvern Avenue, near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue, will be closed daily from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for street paving.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists should use caution in these areas.



