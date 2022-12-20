Northwest Arkansas expected to see temperatures plummet Thursday; shelters available to those in need





An arctic cold front is expected to arrive Thursday in Northwest Arkansas, bringing with it subzero temperatures, high winds and snow.

The Benton County Road Department is preparing a salt brine mixture to treat county roads and bridges today and Wednesday, according to a county news release.

County officials advise the public to be ready for dangerous driving conditions beginning Thursday. The county advises the public not to travel, as vehicles will struggle in the extreme cold and high winds could result in white-out conditions. Flash freezing is a potential for Thursday and Friday and could result in ice on roads, according to the release.

In Washington County, Road Department crews are preparing vehicles and equipment for use if needed.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said the county does not pre-treat roads and bridges but has a plan based on past winter weather.

"We will have trucks loaded and ready and our staff ready if the roads get bad," Lester said.

The Washington County Road Department works closely with the Sheriff's Office and others to monitor road conditions and identify areas where roads may need to be treated with gravel or salt and sand, he said.

A weather briefing Monday from the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla., stated the cold front will arrive Thursday, with temperatures dropping below zero Thursday night. Strong winds will make it feel much colder. Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas will see snowfall that may impact travel, according to the weather service.

The primary timeframe for snowfall is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, the weather service reports.

Friday's high temperatures are expected to be around 9 degrees for Northwest Arkansas and slightly higher in the River Valley. Highs for Saturday are expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

Many people will be on area roads for the holidays. Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, recommends having a full tank of gas, dressing warmly and keeping some extra blankets in the vehicle in case of a breakdown. He also urged people not to spend too much time outside because of the extreme cold.

McGowen said he knew of one warming center in Benton County: the Salvation Army at 3305 S.W. I St. in Bentonville.

Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista's communications director, said the city doesn't have warming centers, but if someone is in need, the city would assist them at any of its four fire stations.

In Washington County, the Salvation Army Center at 219 W. 15th St. will be ready for the extreme cold weather.

Emma Velastequi, volunteer coordinator and head of public relations for the Salvation Army in Fayetteville, said the shelter normally houses between 30 and 40 individuals, but that number increases in cold weather.

"Our desire, in times of extreme cold, is to not turn anyone away," Velastequi said. "We have cots and we will put these up any place there is space."

Emergency warming shelters will also be open at the 7Hills Homeless Center and at Genesis Church in Fayetteville, according to Mike Williams, CEO of 7hills. Those emergency shelters will be open when the wind chill temperature is 15 degrees or below, Williams said. The plan is to have those shelters open Thursday night through Sunday, he said.

Velastequi said the Salvation Army has a supply of winter clothing, including hats, gloves, scarves and coats, but the organization always needs donations of these items.

"When it gets below freezing we pass these out to the people at the shelter," she said.

Fort Smith has a couple of organizations with warming centers to help those in need.

The Salvation Army Fort Smith warming center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 301 N. Sixth St. It also has a continually running, overnight shelter at 504 N. D St. that opens every day after 5 p.m.

The Riverview Hope Campus at 301 S. E St. opens to anyone in need when the weather gets below 32 degrees. Next Step Homeless Services is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 123 N. Sixth St.

The city of Fort Smith announced Monday that due to weather, residential collections regularly scheduled for Friday will take place this Wednesday instead. Solid Waste Services will be open Friday.



