NWA fishing report





Beaver Lake

The upstream end of Beaver Lake is muddy, but water color is good north of Horseshoe Bend park.

Angler James Whittle reports black bass are biting well on crank baits. Swim baits and spinner baits are also working.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said striped bass fishing is on and off. Conklin has been fishing north of the mud line in the Hickory Creek area and catching stripers by trolling brood minnows. Stripers in the 25-pound range have been common.

White bass are schooling. Locate deep schools of fish with a depth finder or watch for surfacing white bass or gulls feeding on shad. White bass, and stripers, too, should be nearby. Catch them with jigs, white Rooster Tails or jigging spoons.

A short one-foot stroke is best when jigging a spoon.

"Most people use a 3-foot stroke. That will work, but a shorter one gets more bites," Conklin said. Follow the spoon back down with the rod tip and that's often when fish will bite.

For crappie, use minnows or jigs eight to 10 feet deep around brush. Black bass can be caught from the same brush. Average surface water temperature is around 50 degrees.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said crappie fishing has slowed on the White and War Eagle tributaries of the lake because of muddy water. Crappie can still be caught with minnows. Fish for black bass with crank baits, drop-shot rigs or jig and pigs.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing when the water is low. Fly fishing with a size 18 midge in brown or red has been good. Size 10 or 12 woolly buggers have worked well. Good colors are olive or black.

For bait fishing, try Berkley Pinch Worms in cheese or natural colors. Small gold and red spoons are good lures to use.

Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the mornings and evenings.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports little fishing activity. The lake will be closed Friday through Jan. 14.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride reports little fishing activity. Recent rain is keeping the lake muddy.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for trout at Lake Brittany with Power Bait, worms or small spoons. Try for crappie at any Bella Vista lake six to 12 feet deep around brush. Go with spinner baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs for black bass.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Illinois River

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or small jerk baits when the water is low.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with Ned rigs, suspending jerk baits, square-bill crank baits or small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish at Lake Eucha for black bass with jerk baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs for black bass, suggests Stroud. Fish for crappie 12 to 15 feet deep with minnows or jigs.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits or spinner baits around brush, rocks and docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs around brush and docks. Blue catfish can be caught with shad or shrimp.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting well on minnows, jigs or worms around brush and docks. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with Alabama rigs, jerk baits or plastic worms around brush, points and rocky banks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service said black bass are biting shallow and deep. Fish 55 to 70 feet deep close to the bottom where there are shad. Use a jigging spoon, drop-shot rig or any deep-fishing method.

To catch shallower fish, try a crawdad-colored crank bait or jig and pig along banks that transition from big rock to smaller rock or gravel. Fish 10 feet deep or less. These bass are mainly smallmouths. Jig and pigs have been working well this fall.

Compiled by Flip Putthoff



