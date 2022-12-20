Oregon presenting another test for UA

Mike Neighbors didn't design the University of Arkansas women's basketball schedule expecting to be undefeated entering the seventh week of the season.

Between three true road games, a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands and home matchups against rising mid-majors, there have been opportunities aplenty for Arkansas to lose. However, the battle-tested Razorbacks have answered the bell each time, including two wins against ranked foes.

Arkansas (13-0) is one of 10 unbeaten Division I teams, and its 13 victories are most in the nation, regardless of division. The challenges don't relent this week, as 17th-ranked Arkansas meets No. 16 Oregon (9-1) today at 3 p.m. Central in the San Diego Invitational.

"There's no question in my mind that we had to do this to prepare for the SEC season and the SEC tournament," Neighbors said.

"I'm glad we're going in the way we are, with confidence and having been challenged. This trip right here is going to show up in March with how valuable it was for us, for sure."

The Razorbacks will play Wednesday against either No. 3 Ohio State or South Florida, playing two games in as many days.

"If we left here 2-0 or 0-2, either way, we'll be a better team because of it," Neighbors said.

Arkansas claimed a signature road win Saturday against a ranked Creighton team, then left Omaha, Neb., straight for the West Coast. The two San Diego Invitational games comprise Arkansas' final slate of nonconference competition before opening SEC play at home against another ranked team, LSU, on Dec. 29.

It's a potential four-game stretch playing AP top 25 foes.

"You can either look at it as a challenge or as an opportunity," Neighbors said. "I think our team looks at it as a challenge and a great opportunity at the same time."

The test today presents an Oregon team that has been a national contender under ninth-year Coach Kelly Graves. He has taken the Ducks to three Elite Eights and one Final Four, and his 583 wins in 26 seasons rank 18th among active Division I coaches.

Graves said he has been impressed with what he's seen of Arkansas, and in particular, senior guard Makayla Daniels.

"Yeah, they're good," Graves said. "They love the three-ball. They shoot it well. They've got guards that can really get to the basket and turn the corner. Daniels is quite something --reminds me a little of [WNBA player] Aari McDonald."

Daniels, who missed three games due to a foot injury, was inserted back into the lineup for Arkansas' game at Creighton. Neighbors said having her back in the fold was instrumental in the team's victory. She scored 14 points and drew a game-high six fouls in the return, while also dishing out three assists.

Along with sophomore guard Samara Spencer, the Razorbacks' backcourt duo will have its hands full against the Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers. The two upperclassman guards were both on the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team.

"A lot of people see them as one of the best backcourts in the nation," Neighbors said. "So I know Mak and Sam will take that as a challenge."

Graves pointed to the belief he's seen Arkansas playing with, and an area of concern he has guarding the Razorbacks.

"They are solid defensively and they play with a lot of confidence," he said. "They play a 94-foot game. Hopefully we can stop Arkansas in the dribble-drive, because that's been one of our weaknesses this year."