Panel seeks Trump’s prosecution





WASHINGTON -- The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against Donald Trump in the 2021 Capitol riot, calling for accountability for the former president and "a time of reflection and reckoning."

After one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional investigations in memory, the panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans are recommending criminal charges against Trump and associates who helped him launch a wide-ranging pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss. The panel also released a lengthy summary of its final report, claiming Trump engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to thwart the will of voters.

At a final meeting Monday, the committee claimed violations of four criminal statutes by Trump, in the run-up to the riot and during the riot itself, as it recommended the former president for prosecution to the Justice Department. Among the charges they recommend for prosecution is aiding the riot -- an effort to hold him directly accountable for his supporters who rioted at the Capitol that day.

The committee also voted to refer conservative lawyer John Eastman, who devised legal maneuvers aimed at keeping Trump in power, for prosecution on two of the same statutes as Trump: conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing an official proceeding.

While a criminal referral is mostly symbolic, with the Justice Department ultimately deciding whether to prosecute Trump or others, it is a decisive end to a probe that had an almost singular focus from the start.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Trump "broke the faith" that people have when they cast ballots in a democracy and that the criminal referrals could provide a "roadmap to justice" by using the committee's work.

"I believe nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning," Thompson said. "If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again."

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's Republican vice chairwoman, said in her opening remarks that every president in American history has defended the orderly transfer of power "except one."

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., described former president Donald Trump's pressure on his vice president, Mike Pence.

Aguilar noted that Trump relied on the flawed and discredited legal theory advanced by Eastman.

"President Trump accepted and repeated Eastman's theory and used it to pressure the vice president to take unlawful action in multiple heated conversations," Aguilar said during his opening statement. "President Trump directly pressured Vice President Pence to adopt the Eastman theory and either reject the electors or send them back to the state legislatures."

Pence and his staff repeatedly told Trump that the vice president did not have that authority. Trump, in response, grew angry and doubled down on his pressure campaign, Aguilar said.





The congressman also said that during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, "President Trump deliberately chose to issue a tweet attacking Mr. Pence, knowing that the crowd had already grown violent."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., whose stint in Congress will end Jan. 3, used his opening remarks to focus on Trump's efforts to convince his attorney general, William P. Barr, to help him overturn the results of the 2020 election.





Trump, Kinzinger said, sought to corrupt the Justice Department's independence from the White House by attempting to get Barr and other Justice Department officials to "investigate and prosecute purported election fraud and to help him convince the public that the election was stolen."

Barr refused to do Trump's bidding, Kinzinger said.

The Jan. 6 committee found that Barr advised Trump that the Justice Department "had not seen any evidence to support Trump's theory that the election was stolen by fraud," Kinzinger said.

"Attorney General Barr assured President Trump that the Justice Department was properly investigating claims of election fraud," Kinzinger said. "He debunked numerous election fraud claims, many of which the president would then go on to repeat publicly."

The committee also voted 9-0 to approve its final report, which will include findings, interview transcripts and legislative recommendations. The full report is expected to be released Wednesday.

The report's 154-page summary, made public as the hearing ended, claimed Trump engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the election. While the majority of the report's main claims are not new, it represents one of the most damning portraits of an American president in recent history, laying out in great detail Trump's efforts to overturn his own defeat and what the lawmakers say is his direct responsibility for the rioting of his supporters.

The panel, which will dissolve Jan. 3 with the new Republican-led House, has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, held 10 well-watched public hearings and collected more than a million documents since it launched in July 2021. As it has gathered the trove of evidence, the members declared that Trump, a Republican, is to blame for the violent riot at the Capitol by his supporters almost two years ago.

After beating their way past police, injuring many of them, the Jan. 6 rioters stormed the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden's presidential election win, echoing Trump's claims about widespread election fraud and sending lawmakers and others running for their lives.

The riot came after weeks of Trump's efforts to overturn his defeat -- a campaign that was extensively detailed by the committee in its multiple public hearings, and laid out again by lawmakers on the panel at Monday's meeting. Many of Trump's former aides testified about his unprecedented pressure on states, on federal officials and Pence to object to President-elect Joe Biden's win. The committee has also described in great detail how Trump riled up the crowd at a rally that morning and then did little to stop his supporters for several hours as he watched the violence unfold on television.

The panel aired some new evidence at the meeting, including a recent interview with longtime Trump aide Hope Hicks. Describing a conversation she had with Trump around that time, she said he told her that no one would care about his legacy if he lost the election.

Hicks told the committee that Trump told her: "The only thing that matters is winning."

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the former president slammed members of the committee Sunday as "thugs and scoundrels" as he has continued to dispute his 2020 loss.

While a criminal referral has no real legal standing, it is a statement by the committee and adds to political pressure already on Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump's actions.

On the recommendation to charge Trump on aiding the riot, the committee said in the report's summary that the former president "was directly responsible for summoning what became a violent mob" and refused repeated entreaties from his aides to condemn the rioters or encourage them to leave.

For obstructing an official proceeding, the committee cites Trump's relentless badgering of Vice President Mike Pence and others to prevent the certification of the election results on Jan. 6. And his repeated claims about the election and efforts to undo the results open him up to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, the panel said.

The final charge recommended by the panel is conspiracy to make a false statement, citing the scheme by Trump and his allies to put forward slates of fake electors in battleground states won by Biden.

Among the other charges contemplated, but not approved, by the committee was seditious conspiracy, the same allegation Justice Department prosecutors have used to target a subset of rioters belonging to far-right groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

Thompson said after the hearing that the seditious conspiracy charge is "something that the committee didn't come to agreement on."

The panel was formed in the summer of 2021 after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of what would have been a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the riot. When that effort failed, the Democratic-controlled House formed an investigative committee of its own.

While the committee's mission was to take a comprehensive accounting of the riot and educate the public about what happened, they've also aimed their work at an audience of one: the attorney general. Lawmakers on the panel have openly pressured Garland to investigate Trump's actions, and last month he appointed a special counsel, Smith, to oversee two inquiries related to Trump, including those related to the riot and the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate.

The committee members said full accountability can only be found in the criminal justice system.

"No one should get a pass," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"We'll be considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in," Schiff said during an interview Sunday on CNN. "We have weighed what is the remedy for members of Congress. Is it a criminal referral to another branch of government? Or is it better that the Congress police its own?"

Schiff said the panel had considered censure and ethics referrals for the lawmakers.

Even before the Jan. 6 committee convened Monday, a spokesman for former president Donald Trump sought to discredit its work.

"The January 6th un-Select Committee held show trials by Never Trump partisans who are a stain on this country's history," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. "This kangaroo court has been nothing more than a Hollywood executive's vanity documentary project that insults Americans' intelligence and makes a mockery of our democracy."

James Goldston, a former president of ABC News, has helped the committee produce videos that have been shown at its hearings.

In a message on Twitter, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed disagreement with the committee's decision.

"The January 6 committee was created with a partisan lens from the beginning," said Hutchinson, a Republican who is considering a run for president. "Now the committee has referred former Pres. Trump to the DOJ for criminal prosecution. As a prosecutor, I disagree with the referral. This action isn't helpful to the DOJ in its review."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri, Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press, John Wagner, Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post and by staff writers of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., walks the halls before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)











Gallery: Jan. 6 panel







