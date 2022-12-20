Pine Bluff School District names Jennifer Barbaree as interim superintendent; Barbara Warren's status uncertain

Jennifer Barbaree, the assistant state superintendent for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education Office of Coordinated Support and Service, has been named interim superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District.

A Jefferson County native, Barbaree has been “directly involved in providing support” to the state-run PBSD for the past two years, according to a signed letter from state Education Secretary Johnny Key addressed to PBSD staff. Barbaree began her role Tuesday, according to the letter.

The announcement, however, raised questions about the status of Barbara Warren, who had been PBSD superintendent since July 2020 and was Dollarway School District superintendent from its December 2015 state takeover to its merger with the PBSD in July 2021. A spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Education, under which the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education operates, referred to Key’s letter about Warren when asked about Warren’s status, although it doesn’t make clear why the “transition of authority” Key cited was necessary.

Key began his letter, however, by writing:

“As the district moves one step closer to a return of local control, the decision was made to appoint a new interim superintendent to work alongside the new limited authority school board.”

“… We appreciate Ms. Warren’s leadership the last few years, as well as her efforts that led to the State Board of Education’s recent appointment of a limited authority board,” Key later wrote in the letter. “Ms. Warren’s expertise will be valuable during the transition of authority.

“We look forward to working with both Ms. Barbaree and the new board on next steps, as the district transitions back to local control.”

Calls to phone numbers available for Warren went unanswered.

With Barbaree’s appointment, all three Jefferson County school districts have hired new superintendents since July. Gary Williams officially took over as White Hall district chief on July 1, and Tom Wilson was promoted from interim to full-time superintendent at Watson Chapel on Oct. 10.

The state Board of Education on Dec. 8 approved the appointment of a limited-authority board to lead the PBSD, a step the state’s education decision-makers took toward restoring full local control to a district that was taken over in September 2018 for fiscal distress and is receiving Level 5 support, the highest level of support the Education Department provides to school districts under its control.

State education officials have said the new appointees – Jomeka Edwards in Zone 1, Lozanne Calhoun in Zone 2, Ricky L. Whitmore Jr. in Zone 3; Sederick Charles Rice in Zone 4; Charles Colen in Zone 5; Stephen Broughton in Zone 6; and Lori Walker Guelache in Zone 7 – will undergo training for their roles before the local board can formally meet, which they hope will happen by January.