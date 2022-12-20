Portal customized for Arkansas birders





Birders and other wildlife enthusiasts have a new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a Arkansas online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology's eBird birdwatching system.

Karen Rowe, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nongame bird program coordinator, said the eBird tool has been available for years, but the new portal gives birders a more customized way to learn more about and participate in birding.

"The online database enables you to keep your list of species safe and be able to store different check lists," Rowe said. "People who simply enjoy watching birds around their homes can enter the species and number of birds they see on a daily walk or viewing period in the backyard, and the list will keep count."

Users to the Arkansas eBird portal can submit their favorite photos to be displayed for other users of the tool.

"We update the images on the portal regularly, and we're also planning some fun challenges for users to add even more interest and get our birding enthusiasts more engaged in their hobby and the agency," Rowe said.

Kirsten Bartlow, Game and Fish watchable wildlife program coordinator, said recent research has shown bird-watching and other nonconsumptive outdoors pursuits are increasingly popular in Arkansas. Participants are hungry for knowledge.

"We recently contracted with Virginia Tech to conduct a survey of wildlife viewers in Arkansas," Bartlow said. "Most wildlife viewers surveyed said they identified as beginner, novice or intermediate in their skill level. This portal is an excellent way to connect them with all the resources Game and Fish has available. This is a great first step in working more closely with people who may not be as familiar with the agency because they don't necessarily hunt or fish."

The real power of the tool, Rowe said, is that all eBird participants have the ability to share their sightings and be part of an international citizen science community.

"Most deer and duck hunters enjoy watching nongame birds during long sits or lulls in the action," Rowe said. "I often say they're just birders until a deer or duck finally shows up. This new tool may be a great way for them to have some added enjoyment in the woods, too."

Visit www.agfc.com/en/explore-outdoors/wildlife-viewing for more information on Arkansas eBird and wildlife-viewing opportunities in Arkansas. A direct link to the portal also is available at https://ebird.org/ar/home.



