PREP FB: Bentonville’s Su’a celebrates signing with Arkansas

BENTONVILLE -- Joey Su'a knew at the age of 15 he wanted to play football at the collegiate level. On Monday, the Bentonville senior made it official.

In front of Tigers coaches, teammates and family members, Su'a held a signing day celebration. The official first day football recruits can sign with colleges is not until Wednesday, and Su'a won't submit his letter of intent to the University of Arkansas until then, but he wanted to get the party started early.

"This is a special day for me," Su'a said through a sign interpreter. "My teammates, they could have done a lot of things today, but to be here to support me and help me, means a lot. To see my family smiling and my cousin being here for support, it's a special day."

Su'a, 6-5, 325 pounds, played two seasons on the Bentonville offensive line, moving to the area from California prior to his junior season. This season he anchored the unit that won the 7A-West Conference championship and advanced to the Class 7A state championship game.

Su'a helped the Tigers' high-powered offense and was the lead blocker for senior running back Josh Ficklin, who rushed for 1,500 yards. He will be an early enrollee at Arkansas in January and said he is hopeful that he will get on the field earlier as a result.

"I never looked at any other schools except Arkansas," Su'a said. "After I met the coaches and see how they play, that's when I decided I wanted to go there."

Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said he was proud for his big offensive lineman to continue his football career at a Division I program just down the road from the Tiger Athletic Complex, where the signing ceremony was held Monday afternoon.

"You love when your players stay close so that you can stay involved with them," said Grant, whose team posted an 11-2 mark this season. "You can help them through the developmental process, but you can also be a fan of them as you watch people take them from you and help them continue to develop.

"It's a proud moment for our coaches, our football family and our community. You just naturally, as a member of the Bentonville community, pull for your own. So as we watch him over the years out there, we're proud of him as part of the Bentonville program and the Bentonville community."

Su'a was invited to participate in the Polynesian Bowl at Kunuiakea Stadium on the Kamehameha Kapalama campus in Hawaii on Saturday, Jan, 22, but has declined the offer as he will be focusing on his Razorbacks career.