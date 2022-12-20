Remembering Sgt. Donald Scoby

Photos of Sgt. Donald Scoby with his wife Amanda and family members line a table Monday in the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart where his funeral was being held. Scoby, a member of the Stuttgart Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday night. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





Law enforcement officers from around the state stand at attention but dele and salute as the remains of Sgt. Donald Scoby are placed in a hearse. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Flowers surround a photo of Sgt. Donald Scoby on the stage of the Grand Prairie Center auditorium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Law enforcement officers from around the state stand at attention and salute as the remains of Sgt. Donald Scoby are placed in a hearse on Monday at his funeral. Scoby was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

