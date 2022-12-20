Sanders appoints communications director, governor's mansion administrator

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced the appointment of Alexa Henning, who served as the White House director of broadcast media for President Trump, as the communications director in the governor's office.

Sanders also announced the appointment of Mary Ashleigh Harper as the governor's mansion administrator.

Henning most recently served as deputy chief of staff and spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and senior adviser to the senator’s 2022 re-election campaign, according to Sanders' news release. Prior to her most recent work, she was director of media affairs for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign in 2020 and the former White House director of broadcast media for Trump. She also worked for Jamestown Associates, a political and public affairs firm, and for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Harper has worked the past three years as a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences education coordinator, representing the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, according to Sanders' news release. Prior to that she spent two years in the classroom as a first-grade teacher at Noble-Allbritton Elementary School in the Hamburg School District. She previously served as coordinator of the First Lady of Arkansas in the office of Gov. Asa Hutchinson

“I am excited to add two highly qualified and exceptional women to our growing team,” Sanders said in a news release. “Alexa is a strong, talented communicator who served alongside me at the White House, and Mary Ashleigh brings a servant’s heart with an eye for detail to assist my family and me in the Governor’s Mansion. Both are tremendous additions to our team who will help me effectively lead our state and serve our people.”