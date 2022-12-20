Services made available, roads prepared ahead of Arctic front

Several municipalities, organizations and at least one state agency are gearing up and preparing to serve Arkansans ahead of Thursday’s arctic front.

A bitter cold front will pass through the state during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday that will last until Sunday.

Lows are predicted to be in the single digits and teens Thursday, with Central Arkansas forecast to dip to around 8 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow is predicted for northern into Central Arkansas. The highest amounts of snow will likely be over northern parts of the state, with 1-2 inches being possible.

The City of Little Rock will open an emergency shelter at the East Little Rock Community Center Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.

The shelter at the center, 2500 E. Sixth St., will open at 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday night and will be operated by The Van. The Van is a nonprofit that provides necessary services and goods to the homeless and impoverished neighbors in Central Arkansas, according to their website.

The Van will conduct coordinated pickups across the area on Thursday, in partnership with Park Hill Christian Church.

For transportation to the emergency shelter, call (501) 955-3444 starting Thursday, the release said.

The City’s emergency management staff will continue to monitor the weather to determine if the shelter will need to stay open longer.

Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Friday morning as well. According to the weather service, wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour are expected Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens throughout the state.

Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s, and some parts of the state will finally climb above freezing on Sunday – Christmas Day.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a news release that the city’s Public Works Division is on standby in the event of any wintry precipitation.

"There is a full supply of sand and salt mixture if needed for City streets, and both large and small trucks are fitted with spreaders and plows,” the release said.

Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said crews have been pre-treating roads by applying salt brine to roads in the central, and especially, northern parts of the state for the past two days ahead of possible snowfall accumulation.

Parker explained salt brine is a salt and water mixture that can be applied to roadways ahead of snowfall or ice.

"Imagine spraying Pam on a cooking utensil – it creates a bond that makes it harder for the road to ice over,” Parker said.

He said crews will continue doing this through Thursday, and he predicts perception will be out of the area by Friday.

“We’ve got personnel ready, supplies ready, everything’s checked out, and we’re already ready,” he said.

While Central Arkansas is forecast to see light snow, northern Arkansas is forecast to see higher amounts, and workers are taking precautions for that.

The Benton County Road Department is preparing a salt brine mixture to treat county roads and bridges Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a county news release.

In Washington County, Road Department crews are preparing vehicles and equipment for use if needed.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said the county does not pre-treat roads and bridges but has a plan based on past winter weather.

"We will have trucks loaded and ready and our staff ready if the roads get bad," Lester said.

Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, recommends having a full tank of gas, dressing warmly and keeping some extra blankets in vehicles in case of breakdowns. He also urged people not to spend too much time outside because of the extreme cold.

Little Rock Animal Services have asked pet owners to consider moving outdoor pets indoors during extreme cold. According to a release from the City of Little Rock, if that’s not an option, then dogs should have dry, warm bedding inside a weatherproof doghouse.

Officials said outdoor cats should have proper shelter, and water should be clean and changed out regularly to prevent freezing.

The release said animal services and the Little Rock Police Department “will respond to complaints about animals not being properly cared for during a winter weather event."

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Jones and Tom Sissom of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.