Spa City main line for water ruptures

HOT SPRINGS -- City officials here said water rushing from a broken main blew out part of Lakeland Drive on Saturday.

The section from Central Avenue to First Security Way was closed Monday as crews worked to repair the road. According to a city news release, work will resume today, closing the affected section from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city recommended motorists use an alternate route.

Hot Springs Utilities Director Monty Ledbetter said the road was the path of least resistance for water from the ruptured 10-inch diameter main that broke Saturday afternoon on Lakeland. He said service was restored to the area later that evening.

He said the main is about 10 feet below ground, deeper than most in the regional water system's distribution network.

"There's been a lot of fill dirt put on it over the years," Ledbetter said. "The ground shifts in the wintertime, and with all that fill dirt on top it causes them to break. There's just a lot of pressure on it."

Ledbetter said the city doesn't bed utility lines in dirt anymore. It uses compression-resistant gravel, which he said provides stability without putting a lot of pressure on underground utilities.

"In the old days they used fill dirt from the area," Ledbetter said. "That puts more pressure on the main. The gravel doesn't put pressure on the main. You can't compact it."

Ledbetter said the city is confident its utility lines can withstand the cold snap forecast for later in the week. The hazardous weather outlook the National Weather Service placed Garland County under said the front will bring "some of the coldest air we have seen in quite a long time."

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the single digits Thursday night, with a high of 19 degrees predicted for Friday. Temperatures will stay below freezing Saturday but are expected to warm into the mid-30s by Sunday.

"It typically takes two to three days of hard weather to start affecting our mains," Ledbetter said Monday. "It looks like it's going to be a short cold snap then a warm-up. I'm more concerned about the customer service lines."

Water hemorrhaging from ruptured service lines during the February 2021 winter storm challenged the utilities department's ability to maintain water pressure across the 145-square-mile service area. Pressure keeps groundwater from infiltrating cracked service lines and mains. Water systems impose boil orders when adequate pressure can't be maintained.

Six straight days of temperatures stuck at or below freezing led the city to shut off more than 3,000 meters with usage rates averaging more than 50 gallons per hour, a rate indicative of an account with a broken service line. Shutting off accounts with the highest usage bought time for the two treatment plants to refill storage tanks that had been depleted to 20% of the 16 million gallons they can store in aggregate.

"People were using a lot of water and didn't know it," Ledbetter said. "We had to shut a lot of them off. Hopefully, this one won't be as bad, because it's not as long."

Ledbetter said to keep interior pipes from freezing many customers let faucets run rather than drip, further straining a system that was struggling to replace water lost to service line breaks.

"You only need to allow a drip to keep the water moving," he said. "You don't need a pencil-sized stream of water to keep it from freezing."

Tips for preventing and responding to frozen pipes are on the city's website, http://www.cityhs.net, under the utilities department tab. They include disconnecting outside hoses, wrapping exposed pipes in insulation and opening cabinet doors.

"Open your cabinet doors if your waterlines are on the outer walls," Ledbetter said. "The warm air from your home will help keep them from freezing."

Recent city budget cycles allocated millions of dollars to shoring up the city's side of the distribution system, but its responsibility ends at the meter. Ratepayers are responsible for what happens on their side of the meter.

In October 2021 the Hot Springs Board of Directors endorsed the National League of Cities Service Line Warranty Program offered by HomeServe, giving homeowners the opportunity to buy coverage for their service lines. A resolution the board adopted that month allowed HomeServe to use the city logo on its direct mail marketing.