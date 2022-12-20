Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sportsboard

Today at 4:01 a.m.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday, Dec. 17

Ouachita Baptist 61, UAM 56 (at Monticello)

Ouachita Baptist (4-4, 2-2 Great American): Ma'Darius Hobson and Tylar Haynes 13 points each; Reggie Martin 11 points

UAM (5-5, 1-3 Great American): Edwin Louis 18 points; Isaac Jackson 9 points; Josh Denton 8

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday, Dec. 17

UAM 77, Ouachita Baptist 65 (at Monticello)

Ouachita Baptist (4-4, 1-3 Great American): Makayla Miller and Laney Mears 14 points each; Madeleine Tipton 13 points

UAM (4-6, 1-3 Great American): Came back from 25-10 first-quarter deficit; Cyarah Kensmil 2 points, 10 rebounds; Bailey Harris 19 points

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

Dec. 27

Windermere (Fla.) vs. Silsbee (Texas), 10 a.m.

Newton (Covington, Ga.) vs. Jonesboro, 11:30 a.m.

Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.), 1 p.m.

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Va.), 2:30 p.m.

Fort Bend Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) vs. Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.), 4 p.m.

White Hall vs. Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.), 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 7 p.m.

Mills University Studies vs. South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.), 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 28

Windermere-Silsbee loser vs. White Hall-Grissom loser, 10 a.m.

Beaumont United-Sidwell loser vs. Newton-Jonesboro loser, 11:30 a.m.

Mills-South Shore loser vs. Elkins-Greenforest loser, 1 p.m.

Mills-South Shore winner vs. Elkins-Greenforest winner, 2:30 p.m.

Windermere-Silsbee winner vs. White Hall-Grissom winner, 4 p.m.

Pine Bluff-Bosco loser vs. McEachern-O'Connell loser, 5:30 p.m.

Beaumont United-Sidwell winner vs. Newton-Jonesboro winner, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluff-Bosco winner vs. McEachern-O'Connell winner, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Third-place game, 10 a.m.

Consolation game, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation game, 1 p.m.

Consolation game, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation game, 4 p.m.

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE

Monday, Dec. 19

Women's college basketball

Central Arkansas at UAPB, 1 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAPB at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Print Headline: Sportsboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT