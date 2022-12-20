Sportsboard

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday, Dec. 17
Ouachita Baptist 61, UAM 56 (at Monticello)
Ouachita Baptist (4-4, 2-2 Great American): Ma'Darius Hobson and Tylar Haynes 13 points each; Reggie Martin 11 points
UAM (5-5, 1-3 Great American): Edwin Louis 18 points; Isaac Jackson 9 points; Josh Denton 8
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday, Dec. 17
UAM 77, Ouachita Baptist 65 (at Monticello)
Ouachita Baptist (4-4, 1-3 Great American): Makayla Miller and Laney Mears 14 points each; Madeleine Tipton 13 points
UAM (4-6, 1-3 Great American): Came back from 25-10 first-quarter deficit; Cyarah Kensmil 2 points, 10 rebounds; Bailey Harris 19 points
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Pine Bluff Convention Center
Dec. 27
Windermere (Fla.) vs. Silsbee (Texas), 10 a.m.
Newton (Covington, Ga.) vs. Jonesboro, 11:30 a.m.
Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.), 1 p.m.
McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Va.), 2:30 p.m.
Fort Bend Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) vs. Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.), 4 p.m.
White Hall vs. Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.), 5:30 p.m.
Pine Bluff vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 7 p.m.
Mills University Studies vs. South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.), 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 28
Windermere-Silsbee loser vs. White Hall-Grissom loser, 10 a.m.
Beaumont United-Sidwell loser vs. Newton-Jonesboro loser, 11:30 a.m.
Mills-South Shore loser vs. Elkins-Greenforest loser, 1 p.m.
Mills-South Shore winner vs. Elkins-Greenforest winner, 2:30 p.m.
Windermere-Silsbee winner vs. White Hall-Grissom winner, 4 p.m.
Pine Bluff-Bosco loser vs. McEachern-O'Connell loser, 5:30 p.m.
Beaumont United-Sidwell winner vs. Newton-Jonesboro winner, 7 p.m.
Pine Bluff-Bosco winner vs. McEachern-O'Connell winner, 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 29
Third-place game, 10 a.m.
Consolation game, 11:30 a.m.
Consolation game, 1 p.m.
Consolation game, 2:30 p.m.
Consolation game, 4 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 19
Women's college basketball
Central Arkansas at UAPB, 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 2
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.
Women's college basketball
UAPB at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.