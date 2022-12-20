Super Quiz: Christmas Songs

1. "Where the treetops glisten and children listen."

2. "O'er the fields we go, laughing all the way."

3. "He's making a list; he's checking it twice."

4. "There must have been some magic in that old silk hat they found."

5. "Outside the snow is falling and friends are calling, 'Yoo hoo!"'

6. "She didn't see me creep down the stairs to have a peep."

7. "Bells are ringing, children singing. All is merry and bright."

8. "For the holidays, you can't beat home sweet home."

9. "Christmas Eve will find me where the love light gleams."

ANSWERS:

1. "White Christmas"

2. "Jingle Bells"

3. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

4. "Frosty the Snowman"

5. "Sleigh Ride"

6. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus"

7. "Here Comes Santa Claus"

8. "(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays"

9. "I'll Be Home for Christmas"