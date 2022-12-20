TE coach has ties to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE --Morgan Turner, who spent the past 13 years on staff at Stanford, including the last decade as tight ends coach, got clued into the opening for a tight end coach on the Arkansas staff from his uncle, Alan Morgan of El Dorado.

Rumors of former Razorback Dowell Loggains being a strong candidate for the offensive coordinator's job at South Carolina began the week before he actually landed the job.

"I actually got a text from my uncle, who was born and raised in El Dorado, saying 'Hey, the tight end job is open out at Arkansas,' " Turner said Monday.

Turner said he contacted people he knew, got Coach Sam Pittman's contact information and reached out on his own.

"I got Coach's number and shot him a message," Turner said. "I said, 'Hey, I'd be very interested in this job.' Gave him a little bit of my bio, my background at Stanford, and it kind of went from there. Very quickly materialized."

Turner's mother, the former Wendy Morgan, was born and raised in El Dorado as well.

"I also have the unique situation where I've been coming to Arkansas every year of my life," Turner said. "We have a place on Lake Ouachita, so my summer vacations were going to Lake Ouachita.

"And so I've seen a Razorback logo on an auto repair shop ... five hours away. So I'm like, 'This is special. The whole state has the back of everybody here.' Which is really neat. It's pretty cool.

"So that's something I've known my whole life. I'm like, 'All right, this place cares. The whole state cares about these guys.' It's unique and it's special here."

Pittman said the tight end atmosphere Stanford produced in the past 12 years is something he'd like to re-create at Arkansas.

"He's had seven guys drafted out there at Stanford, another one that went and played in the NFL," Pittman said. "I felt like Stanford was Tight End U. I think they had that name out there. I think they deserve that, but we went out and got their coach because we'd like it to be this way at the University of Arkansas."

Snow days

New Razorback assistants Morgan Turner and Travis Williams talked about both themselves and their families being fired up to come to Arkansas.

Williams has a deep SEC background, having played linebacker at Auburn and coached at Auburn for seven years before rejoining Coach Gus Malzahn at Central Florida the past two years. He has been in warm weather climes for almost all of his coaching career.

He and his wife Jeanine have three daughters -- Tru, Reign and Brave -- and it's unlikely the trio has seen much snow in their lives.

Williams said he told Jeanine about landing the Arkansas job, but they decided to wait and tell their daughters together.

"I have an 11-year-old, about to have a 7-year-old here in a couple of days, and a 5-year old," he said. "So we told them all together that night and they were just fired up. Put the stadium on the TV and 'That's where we're going.' And said, 'You know, we may have some snow.' And they were fired up about snow."

Coach Sam Pittman said he had to judge the value of talking about potential snowfall when communicating with the Williams family.

"When I talked to them, beautiful family, when I talked to them on FaceTime they were going, 'And snow, and snow and snow,' " Pittman said. "And I'm like, you know how it is, you're going, 'Is that a good thing? Or a bad thing?' I felt pretty fast it was a good thing so I started, 'Oh yeah, and snowmen.' And all that kind of stuff."

Practice time

The Razorbacks resumed Liberty Bowl practices Monday inside Walker Pavilion with the outside temperatures in the 30s.

New defensive coordinator Travis Williams was sizing up defensive personnel, often conferring with Coach Sam Pittman during the workout.

Defensive lineman Eric Gregory, one of the Razorbacks who can play both tackle and end in either 4-3 or 3-4 fronts, was dressed out. Gregory had undergone an arthroscopic knee procedure after the regular-season finale. He is considered questionable for the bowl game.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to practice again today through Thursday before breaking for Christmas. Arkansas plans to re-convene for a Christmas Day practice before heading for Memphis and Liberty Bowl preparations.

Limmer to center

Beaux Limmer continues to work at first-team center for Ricky Stromberg, the senior who has declared for the NFL Draft. Marcus Henderson is behind Limmer, and Ty'Kieast Crawford, who has been the backup tackle all season, is working with the starters at right guard, Limmer's former spot.

"We were talking to Beaux about coming back and all those type things," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I think he needs a year, you know. They keep about eight [offensive linemen] in the NFL, and if you can't play center and guard, your value is going to go down. If you can, it's going to go up. Beaux's done a really nice job."

Landing spots

A couple more Razorbacks who have entered the transfer portal recently announced their new schools Monday.

Former nickel back and safety Myles Slusher, who had a wild, up-and-down season with injuries and an off-the-field incident, posted on social media he is committed to Louisville.

Former Arkansas punter Reid Bauer, who lost his starting job to true freshman Max Fletcher early in the season before reclaiming the position for a third consecutive year, is headed toward Memphis.

Bauer won the Mortell Award for the nation's top holder in 2021. His work that season helped freshman kicker Cam Little have a big season, and he also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Blake Kern at Alabama and ran a fake field goal for a key first down at LSU in back-to-back games.

Another transfer

Offensive lineman Jalen St. John is the latest Arkansas player who will enter the transfer portal, college football analyst Mike Farrell said Monday on Twitter.

St. John, a 6-5, 327-pound sophomore from St. Louis, played in 11 games this season.