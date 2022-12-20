The price is right

The U.S. Senate passed the annual defense appropriation package last week. This year's total: A cool $858 billion, $45 billion more than President Biden requested.

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act easily moved through the House and Senate with little fanfare, with the support of our state's congressional delegation and with its usual bipartisan support, and we're grateful for that. Although 80 representatives and 11 senators voted against the measure, most of those votes were likely symbolic.

Congress votes at the end of each calendar year to fund the nation's defense, these days seemingly a lost priority in the American consciousness. For a sizable chunk of Americans circa 2022, the mood of the day remains ashes and sackcloth; wringing the collective soul of past and present sins, real and imagined--the new national pastime.

Meanwhile . . . .

America may remain the world's lone superpower, but Communist China is coming up fast. Military analysts have bemoaned the U.S. military's aging infrastructure and its detrimental-to-fighting-capability hyper-focus on DEI. The U.S. military of today looks more like the tired champion from "Rocky V" than anything resembling "Rocky II."

And the global playing board is filled with more potential enemies and belligerents than ever. Keeping them at bay costs money. Last year, Congress budgeted $753 billion but ended up spending $800.7 billion. That's about 3.2 percent of the GDP.

The U.S. still spends more on its military and defense by far than anyone else. But the gap is closing. (According to the SIPRI Military Expenditure Database, Red China spent $293 billion in U.S. dollars on defense last year, only about 1.7 percent of its GDP.)

Before the Senate vote on this year's package, Sen. James Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Forces Committee, credited bipartisan support for getting the annual defense bill moved through Congress for 61 straight years.

"People don't realize this is, in my opinion, the most significant vote of the year," he said. "I've said it before--and I'm not the only one saying it--the world is more dangerous than I've ever seen it before in my lifetime."

This year's bill provides service members with a 4.6 percent pay raise as well as an increase for basic allowance and housing. It also allows for an additional $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine with a requirement that officials study possible gaps in oversight and funding related to the assistance.

Tom Cotton explained to the folks in our newsroom several of his own priorities within the bill: Defense contractors must disclose the source of rare-Earth metals in systems sold to the department; the authorization of $1 billion for acquiring critical materials for the National Defense Stockpile; extensive reporting requirements on improving various missiles; and more than $2 billion for expanding production capacity for weapons, including those manufactured in Arkansas. (Think Lockheed-Martin rocket launchers in Camden.)

This year's funding has other line items specific to Arkansas, the paper reports. The Army's Pine Bluff Arsenal will receive $1.8 million for an access control point and (get ready to embrace your inner child) the Arkansas Army National Guard will get $9.5 million for an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Robinson. So the sounds of rapid-fire echoing all over Sherwood and North Little Rock will continue. Some of us consider that noise the sound of a strong military.

And the legislation also authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to address water infrastructure and drainage issues throughout the state including a possible deepening of the Arkansas River channel at the Oklahoma state line.

John Boozman told the paper that these infrastructure improvements may not be glamorous but represent "the underpinning of the country."

But the meat of the legislation is cut and dried: Provide our military forces the ability to upgrade where upgrades are needed. It's reassuring to see Congress acknowledge that the luxuries we enjoy, in their many unique forms, come with a price tag. One we're still willing to pay.