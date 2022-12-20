Title 42 end timing remains uncertain





WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court is temporarily blocking an order that would lift pandemic-era restrictions on asylum seekers, but the brief order leaves open the prospect that the restrictions in place since the coronavirus pandemic began, which have been used to turn back hundreds of thousands of prospective asylum seekers, could still expire on Wednesday.

The court's decision comes as officials and aid groups along the border are trying to prepare for whatever changes may or may not come Wednesday.

In the city of El Paso, Mayor Oscar Leeser said they've received information from border patrol and shelters just across the border in Mexico indicating that up to 20,000 migrants might be waiting to cross into El Paso. The Red Cross has brought 10,000 cots to help with the increase, he said.

The order Monday by Chief Justice John Roberts -- who handles emergency matters that come from federal courts in the nation's capital -- comes as conservative states are pushing to keep the limits on asylum seekers that were put in place to stem the spread of covid-19. The states appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the restrictions are set to expire Wednesday, saying that lifting the limits on asylum seekers would cause irreparable harm to their states.

In the one-page order, Roberts granted a stay pending further order and asked the government to respond by 5 p.m. Tuesday. That is just hours before the restrictions are slated to expire on Wednesday.

The order by Roberts means the high-profile case that has drawn intense scrutiny at a time when Republicans are set to take control of the House and make immigration a key issue will go down to the wire.

The immigration restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 and have prevented hundreds of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. in recent years. But as they're set to expire, thousands more migrants are packed into shelters on Mexico's border with the U.S.

Conservative-leaning states have argued that lifting Title 42 will lead to a surge of migrants into their states and take a toll on government services such as health care and law enforcement. They also charge that the federal government has no plan to deal with an increase in migrants.

"This Court's review is warranted given the enormous national importance of this case. It is not reasonably contestable that the failure to grant a stay will cause an unprecedented calamity at the southern border," the states wrote in their request Monday.

Immigration advocates have said that the use of Title 42 goes against American and international obligations to people fleeing to the U.S. to escape persecution. And they've argued that vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus have made the policy outdated. They sued to end the use of Title 42; a federal judge in November sided with them and set the Dec. 21 deadline.

Immigration advocates weighed in on Roberts' order. In a statement, Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, the president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, called the decision "deeply regrettable."

"The Biden administration must make a full-throated defense of our humanitarian obligations in the face of politically motivated litigation. Title 42 has never been grounded in any public health rationale," Vignarajah said in a statement late Monday. "Title 42 has only driven up repeat attempts to cross the border and lined the pockets of cartel smugglers who prey on vulnerable asylum seekers."

In a statement late Monday, the Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for enforcing border security, said as Title 42 is still in effect people who try to enter the U.S. "unlawfully" will be expelled to Mexico.

"While this stage of the litigation proceeds, we will continue our preparations to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way when the Title 42 public health order lifts," the statement read.

In the leadup to the end of Title 42, administration officials said they have surged more resources to the southern border, including more border patrol processing coordinators, more surveillance and increased security at ports of entry. About 23,000 agents are currently deployed to the southern border, according to the White House.

Before the Supreme Court weighed in, White House officials stressed Monday that the administration was bound by a court order to lift the pandemic-era border policy, despite urging from Republicans and some Democrats in Congress to extend it.

"The removal of Title 42 does not mean the border is open," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre said the administration has "additional robust planning underway" and pushed Congress to approve $3.5 billion more for DHS as lawmakers continue to haggle over details for a massive year-end spending bill.

In the border communities, officials and aid groups have been preparing for the end of Title 42 as well and doing so at a time when temperatures are expected to drop as an Arctic blast sweeps south.

The top elected official in Hidalgo County, Judge Richard Cortez, said in the Texas border community of McAllen, border patrol agents have been meeting with city and county officials, including in Mexico, to prepare for an influx of migrants crossing the border once the Title 42 policy ends. He's concerned about where migrants will be able to sleep or get a warm meal and making sure the bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico remains open to commercial traffic.

"If they get overwhelmed at the ports of entry, they're just going to turn them loose ... and so where are they going to sleep at night, where are they going to eat? It just puts us in an unknown situation. What do we prepare for?" he said. "We're going to do the very best we can. To me, I don't know why Congress has not sat down and tried to improve the situation."

UNSUSTAINABLE

Four buses full of migrants from the Texas border rolled into New York City on Monday amid urgent warnings from city hall that the cost of absorbing the newcomers was unsustainable.

New York has unveiled a variety of programs to receive the nearly 32,000 migrants that have come so far, opening 60 emergency shelters, mostly in hotels, as well as other centers to help direct people to services and aid.

It was a response to newcomers unlike any in recent memory, prompted by the sheer number of migrants who arrived this summer, most from Latin America, with many from Venezuela.

But with the specter of thousands of people crossing the border this week if a pandemic-era immigration rule is ended, Mayor Eric Adams said that the city would require state or federal aid to carry on such efforts.

While Adams has repeatedly touted New York City's reputation as a beacon for immigrants, he expressed frustration Monday that the city was left to deal with the federal immigration system's failures.

"This is a national problem," Adams said. "El Paso shouldn't be going through this. Chicago shouldn't be going through this. Washington, Houston, cities should not be carrying the weight of a national problem."

The buses that arrived Monday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal had come from Del Rio, Texas, a border city about 150 miles west of San Antonio. They were chartered by the state of Texas and made stops along the way, according to Adama Bah, who coordinates a team of volunteers who meet the buses.

She and other volunteers cheered and clapped as migrants arrived at the terminal early Monday, welcoming them in English and Spanish. The group was a mix of men and women, some with small children. Most quickly headed into the Port Authority clutching small bags of belongings. One Cuban family, including a mother and a small child sleeping on her shoulder, went directly into the arms of a relative, Maria Araujo, 57, who greeted them with tears of joy. They were headed to her home in Elizabeth, N.J.

As of Monday, about 21,700 asylum seekers remained in the city's care, a city hall spokesperson said. Many of the new migrants do not have family or friends in the New York area, a stark contrast to usual migration patterns. That has made them more dependent on city services.

The city has established intake centers offering free and confidential help for asylum seekers at the Red Cross on W. 49th St., three hotels in midtown Manhattan and through nonprofits around the city. They are providing information and referrals for health care, schooling, legal services and enrollment in the municipal ID program. The city offers access to homeless shelters, education and medical care regardless of immigration status.

A report from the office of the New York City comptroller, Brad Lander, released Thursday, said that officials anticipate $1 billion in annual costs related to the migrant influx, including $600 million for homeless and social services and $400 million for "humanitarian emergency response and relief centers."

The city expects that the federal government will provide funding, but it is not guaranteed, the report said.

"Barring a legislative fix, the influx of asylum-seekers is likely to continue," the report said. "Without a sound strategy at the federal, state and local levels, it is possible that these expenses will grow even beyond the current need."

The mayor over the weekend called on Congress and the state to provide funding and a comprehensive strategy to deal with the influx, and to issue temporary work authorizations for the new migrants.

"Our requests for assistance have been mostly ignored," Adams said in a statement released Sunday. "And while the New York federal delegation has repeatedly advocated for funding to be sent back to New York City, many in Congress -- both Republicans and Democrats -- have refused to lift a finger."

He reiterated the need for additional funds on Monday, saying that a number of city services would be affected. "I'm not going to sugarcoat it," the mayor said, adding, "Every service we provide is going to be impacted by the influx of migrants in our city."

Adams said officials had been told "in no uncertain terms" to expect more than 1,000 asylum seekers a week to be bused in if Title 42 expires.

At a City Council hearing on the migrant response on Monday, Speaker Adrienne Adams echoed calls for federal assistance, specifically work authorizations for the arriving migrants, a process that can take months to years.

"We simply cannot have people waiting years for the chance to legally earn a living to support themselves, their families and our city," Adrienne Adams said.

"Without urgent action, we also leave people vulnerable to exploitation by those who may offer illegal wages and dangerous or unethical opportunities to people yearning for self-sufficiency," she added.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Santana, Seung Min Kim and Sean Murphy of The Associated Press and by Karen Zraick and Brittany Kriegstein of The New York Times.

Migrants stand near the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Pandemic-era immigration restrictions in the U.S. known as Title 42 are set to expire on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)



Migrants sit around a fire at a shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Pandemic-era immigration restrictions in the U.S. known as Title 42 are set to expire on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)





