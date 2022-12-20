Twisters for blizzards

It's December. The south is awash in cold rain and the north submerged in snow. Stereotypes exist for a reason.

Tornadoes made the rounds last week from Texas to Florida, killing at least three, according to the AP. A funnel floated over Jefferson Parish in greater New Orleans, providing locals a reprieve from hurricanes, however unwelcome. Visitors can expect to spy many unusual things in Nola, but not funnel clouds. Not even in the Quarter.

On Dec. 13, close to 50 twisters were recorded across six Southern states. Arkansas gets our fair share of December tornadoes and will happily sit out any further outbreaks.

Meanwhile, our soda-pop cousins dig themselves out of more snow. The NFL relocated a recent game scheduled for Buffalo to indoor environs in Detroit because the forecast called for seven feet of snow in western New York. But what a spectacle that game would've been, in an over-your-head amount of glorious white padding. First score wins it.

Blizzard warnings were common in parts of Montana and Wyoming, throughout Nebraska and the Dakotas. And this week down here in Heat Miser's territory, they're calling for a couple of nights this week with temps ranging from 4-11 degrees. Any moisture in the air would come down in flakes.

Bundle up. And remember to run the faucet.