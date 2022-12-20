2 killed in shooting, North Little Rock police say

Police in North Little Rock are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday afternoon on East 16th Street.

According to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street in reference to a shooting.

Police said they found two victims inside of a vehicle, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims were not immediately released, pending notification of the next of kin.

According to the release, detectives responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at (501) 771-7167. Those with information can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.