UAPB rallies, turns back UCA

PINE BLUFF -- With Zaay Green sidelined, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff women's basketball team has aimed to become better than the sum of its remaining parts.

The Lady Lions were able to do that Monday against the University of Central Arkansas as they won 61-57 in overtime at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

The Lady Lions (2-8) had six players who scored five points or more as they held off the Sugar Bears (4-5).

"A lot of teams have a go-to player. We don't have a go-to player, we have a go-to team," UAPB Coach Dawn Thornton said. "That's what we have in the absence of Zaay Green. That's a player who you put the ball in her hand and she goes and gets a bucket. But we're a little different [without her]. They got to work hard to try to figure it out and to get it done."

Green led UAPB with 15.8 points per game last season, but has been sidelined due to injury this season. Thornton said she expects Green to be cleared to play in early January.

In her absence Monday, Coriah Beck (16) and Jelissa Reese (14) led the Lady Lions with two career-high scoring performances.

"Jelissa Reese, this kid's a transfer from Troy who never played," Thornton said. "She's been like that pitbull that's been in the cage, has been waiting to get out and roam. Now she has that freedom to and she is capable."

"I'm glad to see [Beck] back on the scoring side for us because that's something that we missed from her especially while we've been on the road. She's definitely been in the gym, getting shots up, working hard, and tonight [she] was able to show off the fruits of her labor from the work that she's been putting in."

UCA took advantage of a sloppy first quarter from UAPB to take a 15-8 lead. UCA turned nine UAPB turnovers into eight points.

The Sugar Bears forced 21 turnovers in the game, but weren't able to continue converting those into points. UCA had 13 points off of UAPB errors.

But UCA also turned the ball over 22 times, and UAPB scored 14 points off those.

UCA held the lead it built in the first quarter for nearly the entire game. The Sugar Bears led for 34:17 to the Lady Lions' 4:28, but the latter held the lead for the most important 30 seconds to close the game.

"I think that those last eight or nine minutes of the ballgame, when we were able to kind of control the pace, was something that we've been practicing all week as far as getting up and down running," Thornton said. "It's a very talented team. We're still learning how to win and put everything together. But being able to go home with the win for Christmas is exactly what we need in order to show back up going into conference [play]."

UCA and UAPB traded runs throughout the game. UCA built a 28-21 lead midway through the third quarter, but UAPB rallied back to tie it at 30-30.

UCA then went on a run to take a 45-35 lead -- its largest -- but UAPB spent the fourth quarter chipping away, making it 50-49 with 52 seconds remaining on a Beck three-pointer.

Maori Davenport was fouled with 30 seconds remaining, and she made one of her two free throws to tie it at 50-50. Soon after, UCA freshman Parris Atkins missed a potential game-winning layup on the final possession of regulation.

In overtime, the UAPB offense found its footing, scoring 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. The defense matched that, holding UCA to 1-of-5 shooting in the period. UCA was able to get to the line and make 4 of 6 free throws, but it wasn't enough.

"We want to think that we are a better defensive team than an offensive team," Thornton said. "So being down 10 and [our team] being able to see that, to take control. I think that they just locked in and clicked on all cylinders and focused on getting the job done."

MEN

Arkansas State 72, Alabama State 65

Riding a strong second-half showing, Arkansas State came from behind to edge Alabama State at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves shot 14 of 26 from the field over the final 20 minutes, forcing 12 turnovers while outscoring the Hornets 45-34 after halftime.

Caleb Fields finished with a game-high 22 points, going 10 for 12 from the free-throw line while adding 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals. Avery Felts made four three-pointers en route to 15 pints and Omar El-Sheikh had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Alabama State (1-10) led by as many as eight points in the first half, but ASU (7-5) quickly turned things around coming out of the locker room. A 10-0 run in just more than two minutes put the Red Wolves up 42-36, and ASU extended that to a 20-2 spurt, going up 14 with 12 minutes remaining.

The Hornets hung around, making a three-pointer with 1:14 left to get within five at 65-60, but the Red Wolves hit seven of eight free throws in the last 45 seconds to close out a victory.