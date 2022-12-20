UAPB women defeat UCA in overtime win

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Lady Lions gave fans a nail-biter Monday afternoon in the H.O. Clemmons Arena against the University of Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, with the Lady Lions pulling out an overtime win, 61-57.

The Lady Lions had only won one game this season, which was against Philander Smith (84-45) in mid-November.

"We needed this win going into the Christmas break," Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton said. "We've had a brutal schedule and those days off to rest helped us a lot. They were needed and it showed today."

The Sugar Bears (4-5) were strong against the Lady Lions (2-8) going into the first minutes of the game. But the Lady Lions' defense held the Sugar Bears to low scoring until near the end of the first quarter when the Sugar Bears went on a quick scoring run.

By the end of the first quarter, the Sugar Bears led 15-8.

Two minutes into the second quarter, the score remained 15-8. The Lady Lions got on the board with a free throw by Demetria Shephard when she was fouled by UCA's Kayla Mitchell. The score was 15-9.

The Lady Lions' defense held the Sugar Bears from scoring in the second quarter while scrambling for every point available to tie the game as halftime approached.

UAPB kept chipping away, taking advantage of fouls by the Sugar Bears and a key basket by Jelissa Reese to make it a one-point game, 19-18, with UCA leading. The Sugar Bears were able to get one last basket before the end of the first half.

Headed into the locker room, the Lady Lions trailed 21-18.

In the first three minutes of the third quarter, each team's defense held back the other.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Reese got a shot, giving UAPB just a one-point deficit.

Sugar Bear Parris Atkins owned the third quarter with nine points. UAPB's Reese landed in double digits with 12 points. The third quarter ended with UCA leading only 34-30.

The Lady Lions picked up the pace and hustled in the fourth quarter. An early quarter foul by UCA sent Maya Peat to the free-throw line. Both shots were good. UCA led by only two, 36-34.

The Sugar Bears were not going to be outpaced by the Lady Lions.

Three minutes into the game, the Sugar Bears went on a scoring run. With less than six minutes left in the game, the Sugar Bears had their biggest lead, 45-35.

A UCA foul gave Lady Lion Tia Morgan a chance at the line. She missed the first and landed the second. Off of that play, after a UCA turnover, Lady Lion Coriah Beck passed to Demetria Shephard for a layup. The score was 45-38.

Lady Lion Maori Davenport, who has missed several games because of a knee injury, played sporadically through the game. But when her team needed her, she answered the call. With a layup, Davenport closed the gap to five points.

With 1:16 on the clock, a UCA foul put Beck at the line. Both free throws were good, taking the score to 49-44. Another UCA foul seconds later put Shephard on the line. Both of her free throws were solid, making it a three-point game.

Shephard fouled Sugar Bear Randrea Wright. She made one good free throw and missed one. The score was 50-46.

With just 56 seconds left, Beck hit a 3-pointer, bringing UAPB to within a point. Davenport got fouled, headed to the free-throw line and hit one, tying the game 50-50 with 28 seconds left.

The Lady Lions failed to get another shot off before time expired.

The Sugar Bears and Lady Lions were headed into overtime.

In the extra period, Reese laid up a basket to put UAPB up 52-50. Davenport fouled Wright. She missed the first free throw, but not her second.

Lady Lion Stephanie Okowi scored her first points of the night in overtime, putting UAPB up 54-51.

Wright, fouled by Reese who fouled out of the game, returned to the free-throw line. She landed both. UAPB led by only one point, 54-53, with 1:44 minutes left in overtime.

Davenport returned to the court to immediately make a basket under the goal.

With 29 seconds left in the game, Beck made an easy layup to give the Golden Lions a five-point advantage. The score was 58-53.

Shepherd fouled Sugar Bear Wright and Shepherd went down hard with a bloody nose. That put Wright back at the line. She missed the first and made the second.

Shepherd left the game temporarily, but returned for the final seconds to play with cotton stuck in her nose.

Playing with speed and ferocity, Wright fouled Beck, who got one point off the foul. The score was 59-54 with 28 seconds left.

Sugar Bear Kayla Mitchell made a basket to close the UAPB advantage to two points.

Shephard, with cotton still in her nose, got fouled, making both baskets.

Overtime ended with the Lady Lions winning 61-57.

The Lady Lions had three players score in double figures. Beck had 16 points and three assists. Reese had 14 points and Peat had 10.

UAPB shot 20 for 53 (37.7%) including 3 for 15 from three-point range (20%). The Golden Lions made 18-26 or 69.2% at the free-throw line.

Davenport, playing for the first time after her knee injury, said after the game she was proud of her team's ability to play together and to pull out a hard win.

"It's UCA after all," she said. "We had points that were spread out. I think I could have played better but we all stepped up our game."

Thornton said that she talked to the team at halftime about how the game against UCA was about defense, not offense, and the need was to hold down the Sugar Bears' scoring.

"In overtime, we locked in with all cylinders going and focused," she said.

The Lady Lions take a holiday break until Jan. 2 when they start SWAC conference play against Alabama A&M on the road at 5 p.m.

Raziya Potter, right, of UAPB steals the ball from Randrea Wright of Central Arkansas at Takaylyn Busby adds pressure in the first quarter Monday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

