U.S. releases homelessness data





SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what's obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said that in federally required tallies taken across the country earlier this year, about 582,000 people were counted as homeless -- a number that misses some people and does not include those staying with friends or family because they do not have a place of their own.

Released through the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the plan details that homelessness is rising after "steady declines" from 2010 to 2016. More than 1.2 million people experienced "sheltered homelessness" in 2020, the most recent year data was available.

The figure was nearly the same as it was in a survey conducted in early 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the nation hard. It was up by about 2,000 people -- an increase of less than 1%.

The administration aims to lower that number by 25% by 2025.

"My plan offers a roadmap for not only getting people into housing but also ensuring that they have access to the support, services and income that allow them to thrive," Biden said in a statement.

In the statement, Biden said his plan "will put us on the path to meeting my long-term vision of preventing and ending homelessness in America."

"Every American deserves a safe and reliable place to call home," he said in the statement. "It's a matter of security, stability and well-being. It is also a matter of basic dignity and who we are as a nation."

The 2022 All In strategy roadmap made public Monday follows a 2010 effort called Opening Doors, which was the nation's first comprehensive strategy seeking to prevent and end homelessness.

Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness and a former HUD executive who worked on the first roadmap, said the federal government can influence local action with financial incentives, streamlined processes and strong policies.

Homelessness among veterans, for example, has plummeted as a result of federal leadership, and the country has also made inroads among youths, she said.

"What they're trying to do here is to show, as a federal government, we are going to work across agencies, we're going to break down silos, we're going to lead with equity, we are going to talk about upstream prevention and work on those issues," Oliva said.

The plan said homeless people are wrongly blamed for their situation. Instead, systematic failures -- including economic inequality and racial discrimination -- have created a country where "in no state can a person working full-time at the federal minimum wage afford a two-bedroom apartment at the fair market rent."

"Homelessness is largely the result of failed policies," the plan said. "Severely underfunded programs and inequitable access to quality education, health care (including treatment for mental health conditions and/or substance use disorders) and economic opportunity have led to an inadequate safety net."

The plan offered a sweeping, if sometimes vague, path to creating that safety net. The administration committed itself to "Housing First" -- the idea that people should be housed before underlying problems such as addiction or mental illness are addressed.

"The fundamental solution to homelessness is housing," it said. "When a person is housed, they have a platform to address all their needs, no matter how complex."

The plan also criticized the "criminalization" of homelessness that has resulted in the arrests of unhoused people or the removal of encampments.

"[S]ome have resorted to clearing encampments without providing alternative housing options for the people living in them," it said. "Unless encampment closures are conducted in a coordinated, humane and solutions-oriented way that makes housing and supports adequately available, these 'out of sight, out of mind' policies can ... set people back in their pathway to housing."

Potential steps include a campaign to encourage more landlords to accept government housing vouchers and encourage local governments to build more apartment complexes that are affordable for working families.

The administration also announced a program to have federal agencies work with local officials to reduce unsheltered homelessness in select cities that have not yet been named.

Steve Berg, chief policy officer for the National Alliance to End Homelessness, said in an interview that the plan offered "an overall approach to the problem."

"There's a lot of specificity that's missing," he said. "Who is exactly going to do what to make this happen? That is not the role of this particular document."

Berg said targeted efforts to fight homelessness among particular groups, particularly juveniles and veterans, had shown success, while, for example, homelessness among people with disabilities remained persistent. He welcomed the administration's decision to distill "best practices" into the plan, but thought it was too soon to judge whether the Biden team would achieve its goal by 2025.

"I am completely convinced that it's possible," he said. "Whether it will succeed -- it's sort of hard to tell."

BIG CITY PROBLEMS

Homelessness has become a major political issue, especially in the nation's biggest cities and on the West Coast.

The new survey found that New York City, where most people experiencing homelessness are in shelters, continues to have the largest homeless population, even though the number declined to less than 62,000 this year from nearly 78,000 in 2020.

The number of homeless people in the city of Los Angeles ticked up to nearly 42,000.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took office this month and promptly declared a state of emergency. New York Mayor Eric Adams last month announced a plan to treat mentally ill people and remove them from the streets and subways, even against their will.

This year's Point in Time survey reflected a balancing of opposing forces. The pandemic brought massive job losses, particularly for lower-income people, and higher rents. It also spurred an eviction moratorium and temporary federal aid, including tax credits for families that helped keep people housed.

The count found that homelessness declined among veterans, families, children and young adults. Most were staying in shelters, though the number of those sleeping in places not intended for habitation rose. More people had been homeless for more than a year. Black people continued to be disproportionately likely to be homeless.

The new count was heavily anticipated because the 2021 survey was incomplete due to the pandemic. This year's survey wasn't a full return to normal, however. While the individual tallies normally take place in late January, many were pushed back to February or March because of the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Janie Har and Geoff Mulvihill of The Associated Press and by Justin Wm. Moyer of The Washington Post.

FILE - Pine Street Inn's Director of Outreach Michael Andrick, center, and Kyra Boyer, left, a clinical supervisor on the behavioral health outreach team, talk with a homeless man, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Boston. President Joe Biden's Administration announced Monday, Dec. 19 it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks, in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what's obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)



FILE - A homeless encampment is shaded by a tree in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. President Joe Biden's Administration announced Monday, Dec. 19 it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks, in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what's obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)



FILE - David Hernandez, a 62-year-old homeless man, crawls into his bed made with cardboard boxes in Los Angeles, late Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. President Joe Biden's Administration announced Monday, Dec. 19 it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks, in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what's obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)





