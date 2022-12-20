Winter is coming, warns meteorologist

It may not be time to get the sled out, but yes, warm coats, mittens and stocking caps will be in order.

It's also time to take extra care of pets that are exposed to the weather. (More on that in a moment.)

A storm front will arrive on Thursday, bringing with it moisture and bitter temperatures on loan from Canada, according to Justin Condry, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock.

As the system moves out, temperatures will plummet into the upper single digits in Pine Bluff with a range of frigid weather up and down the state.

Condry said the weather is unusual for this time of the year.

"We've had it before in December, but it's rare," he said. "In Central Arkansas, it was negative 2 in the 1980s. We usually don't see this type of cold until January or February."

There is a possibility of slippery stuff, but Condry said therein lies the "forecast challenge" of determining how much moisture will be brought in by the front.

"With polar air masses, there tends not to be a lot of moisture," he said. "Some of the earlier models were more aggressive with some predicting 5 to 7 inches in Central Arkansas, but that has come down to about a half-inch of snow here that night. It all depends on how quickly the temperatures drop and how much moisture is there when that happens."

The "bigger story," Condry said, is the wind chill. As the temperatures drop, the wind picks up and will be 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

"That will make it feel like negative 20 degrees easily in the north part of the state on Friday morning," he said. "In Central Arkansas, it will feel like negative 10 to 15 degrees."

The last time it was colder than this in Pine Bluff for the date was in 1989, Condry said, when, on the morning of Dec. 23, it was 2 degrees.

"The day before, the low was 3," he said, "so there was a pretty good cold spell going on then."

Despite the cold, a white Christmas is unlikely, said Condry.

"That's doubtful," Condry said. "Honestly, a white Christmas will all depend on how much we get on Thursday. For most people, it's probably not likely."

And from the vet's desk, Dr. Lance Grissom, who practices at Oak Park Animal Hospital in Pine Bluff, offered some tips on keeping pets and other animals safe during the cold:

• Make sure to feed regularly. Food provides energy for warmth.

• Keep water fresh and free of ice. Dehydration is a severe weather problem.

• Make sure there's a cover to protect from precipitation. And make sure there are hard walls to protect from wind.

• Make sure there is plenty of dry bedding.

• Make sure if you use heat sources, they are not fire or burn hazards. Some heat lamps can cause thermal burns if they are too close or too hot.

• Be careful with extension cords. They can be very dangerous because some animals will chew on them.

• Check on animals regularly. At least once a day, look in on them and make sure they are OK.