3M says bye to ‘forever chemicals’

3M will stop making the toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS by the end of 2025, the Minnesota-based company announced Tuesday.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, used for their nonstick and water-resistant properties, are a key part of many products but do not break down in the environment, which has led to numerous contamination issues including an $850 million settlement with the state of Minnesota.

The announcement Tuesday marks a historic break with an entire class of chemicals -- consisting of thousands of variations on the carbon-fluorine bond -- that were first created in researching the atomic bomb in World War II. They helped 3M develop hundreds of products over more than 70 years, such as Scotchgard, and are now a potential liability that is expected to reach some $30 billion.

3M will also "work to discontinue use of PFAS across our product portfolio by the end of 2025," according to a news release. PFAS account for $1.3 billion in sales for 3M, or about 3% of total revenue. The chemicals are manufactured in Illinois, Alabama, Germany, Belgium and Cottage Grove, Minn.

The industrial conglomerate expects to book pretax charges of $1.3 billion to $2.3 billion as it stops making the substances, according to the release. That will include an estimated charge of up to $1 billion this quarter.

Mike Roman, 3M's CEO, said the decision was an acknowledgment of "accelerating regulatory trends" and increasing customer unease with the use of PFAS.

"When we look forward at some of those factors, we don't see a viable business in the future," Roman said in an interview. "This is a portfolio decision that allows us to move into other, higher growth opportunities."

Roman said it's too soon to provide details on whether the company will repurpose plants currently manufacturing PFAS, but he said 3M would work to find other roles for employees hurt by the decision.

The substances are used in a wide variety of products, from raincoats and smartphones to medical devices, cars and firefighting foam.

But manufacturers are keen to find alternatives because the chemicals are almost impossible to remove, accumulating over time in soil, water and in human bodies. They are associated with a host of health problems, including cancer and liver and kidney problems. The announcement comes abreast longstanding doubt in the company's actions.

"After telling everyone -- their neighbors, their workers and their regulators -- that PFAS are safe while poisoning the entire planet, 3M is now pledging to slink out the back door with no accountability," Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs for the Environmental Working Group, which has long campaigned against the chemicals.

"Congress and the courts cannot allow this happen, and no one should trust 3M's commitment to the do the right thing," he said. "They never have before."

3M Co. isn't alone in litigation over the manufacture and use of PFAS. Other defendants have included Tyco Fire Products LP and Chemguard Inc.

DuPont Co. and Chemours agreed to a $670 million settlement in 2017 to resolve PFAS suits filed by 3,500 people in Ohio.

3M's exit from the category comes 20 years after management phased out an early form of PFAS, known as PFOS, in 2002 under pressure from scientific studies about its potential harms. The phaseout set off a deluge of some 2,000 lawsuits that are expected to cost as much as $30 billion or more, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The company's decision to abandon PFAS manufacturing also raises questions for the companies that continue to make or use them -- and for industrial applications that rely on them.

Shares of 3M are down about 31% this year, compared with the 20% year-to-date loss in the S&P 500.

Information for this report was contributed by Brooks Johnson of the Star Tribune (TNS); andEd Hammond, Tiffany Kary, Ryan Beene and Matthew Monks of Bloomberg News (WPNS).