7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Start the big day with Southwestern Brunch Strata (see recipe). To round out the meal, add deli broccoli salad. For a sweet treat, Christmas cookies and ambrosia are traditional.

Tip: Prepare the strata the day before.

Plan ahead: Save enough strata and cookies for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Save some money and serve frozen Veggie Burgers With Avocado Topping tonight. For the topping: In a small bowl, mash 1 ripe avocado until creamy. Mix in ½ cup diced seeded cucumber, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 teaspoon chopped green onion and ¼ teaspoon coarse salt. Arrange a lettuce leaf on each of 4 whole-grain hamburger buns. Place a cooked veggie burger on each leaf; top with sliced tomatoes, additional cucumber slices and the avocado mixture. Serve with baked chips. Pears are your dessert.

TUESDAY: Heat the leftover strata and serve it with steamed sliced zucchini, a lettuce wedge and whole-grain rolls. Enjoy strawberries and leftover cookies for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Make a quick meal with Vegetable Chowder tonight: In a 2- or 3-quart microwaveable dish, combine 1 tablespoon butter, ½ cup chopped onion, ½ cup chopped green bell pepper and 1 cup chopped carrots. Microwave on 100% power for 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (10 ¾-ounce) can condensed cream of potato soup, 1 cup milk and 1 (16-ounce) can cream-style corn. Cover and microwave on high 8 to 10 minutes. Let stand covered 2 minutes; serve. Add grilled-cheese sandwiches with sweet pickles and cherry tomatoes on the side. For dessert, try peaches.

THURSDAY: Garam Masala Lentils and Potatoes is a hearty no-meat dinner: In a Dutch oven, combine 4 cups water, 1 pound brown lentils (picked over and rinsed), 1 ½ pounds all-purpose potatoes (peeled and cut into ¾-inch pieces), 2 medium onions (chopped), 1 (14.5-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 ½ teaspoons garam masala seasoning, ½ teaspoon cumin and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Cover and bring to a boil on medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, covered, 35 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add 2 red or yellow (or 1 each) bell peppers cut into 1-inch pieces and simmer 5 more minutes. Stir in ½ cup chopped cilantro leaves. Sprinkle ¾ cup toasted slivered almonds over top. Serve with mixed greens and flatbread. Apricots are an easy dessert.

FRIDAY: Kids and grown-ups alike will go for Crispy Baked Drumsticks With Honey Mustard Sauce (see recipe). Serve with oven fries, green beans and soft rolls. Red and green grapes are dessert.

SATURDAY: Celebrate the end of 2022 with friends and serve them Filet Mignon With Herb-Butter Sauce and Mushrooms (see recipe). Serve the steak with your risotto, asparagus and a baguette. For dessert, chocolate meringue cookies and strawberry ice cream end the meal on a high note.

THE RECIPES

Southwestern Brunch Strata

1 (20-ounce) package shredded hash browns

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

½ cup frozen whole kernel corn

1 cup diced cooked chicken

1 cup frozen stir-fry bell peppers and onions

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

4 whole eggs

8 egg whites

1 ¼ cups milk

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

Coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In same dish, mix hash browns, beans, corn, chicken and peppers and onions. Sprinkle with cheese and cilantro.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs, egg whites, milk, salt and cayenne pepper until well-blended. Pour evenly over potato mixture. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no more than 24 hours.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake, uncovered, 55 to 60 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium beans, reduced-fat cheese and 1% milk) contains approximately 289 calories, 27 g protein, 8 g fat, 29 g carbohydrate, 124 mg cholesterol, 455 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Crispy Baked Drumsticks With Honey Mustard Sauce

2 /3 cup dry Italian breadcrumbs

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon coarse salt

5 teaspoons canola oil

1 egg

8 skinless chicken drumsticks (about 2 pounds)

¼ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

In a shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs, paprika, onion powder and salt. Drizzle with oil and mash with fork until oil is thoroughly incorporated. Lightly beat egg with fork in another shallow dish. Dip drumsticks into egg, then press into breading mixture until evenly coated on both sides. Discard any remaining mixture and egg. Spray rack and rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; place chicken on rack. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

For the sauce: Combine yogurt, mustard, honey and pepper in a small bowl. Serve sauce with drumsticks.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 371 calories, 34 g protein, 15 g fat, 24 g carbohydrate, 197 mg cholesterol, 697 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Filet Mignon With Herb-Butter Sauce and Mushrooms

4 (6-ounce) filet mignon steaks, cut 1 inch thick

Coarse salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1 ½ cups assorted mushrooms (shiitake, enoki, straw, crimini, button or chanterelle), whole or cut in half if large

¼ cup minced shallots

1 ½ cups lower-sodium beef broth

½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme (or ¼ teaspoon dried)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Heat large nonstick skillet on medium. Place steaks in skillet; cook 10 to 13 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove to platter; season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm.

Heat butter in same skillet over medium heat until melted. Add mushrooms and shallots; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender and browned. Add beef broth and thyme to skillet, stirring until browned bits attached to bottom of pan are dissolved; bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water in small bowl; stir into mushroom mixture. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally. Season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Serve steaks with sauce.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 277 calories, 37 g protein, 13 g fat, 5 g carbohydrate, 110 mg cholesterol, 117 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com