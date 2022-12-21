A foundation turns 40

For many of us across Arkansas, thoughts turn to hunting during the holidays. Growing up in southwest Arkansas, Christmas vacation from school meant extra time to hunt quail. In fact, fried quail, biscuits, eggs and grits were the Christmas breakfast staples at our house.

Hunting wild quail is almost a thing of the past in Arkansas, though fortunately there are efforts to restore quail habitat. Duck and deer camps remain busy during December (with short breaks for the actual holiday). Despite having the outdoors on my mind, I about let 2022 end without recognizing the 40th anniversary of an organization that protects and enhances the state's outdoor attributes. That organization is the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has been around since 1915. In a history written for the foundation's 40th anniversary, it was noted: "AGFC found itself time and again on the right side of history, introducing forest and species management, regulating hunting and fishing, leaning in when wild spaces were threatened and improving the health and accessibility of those spaces. Treasures such as the Buffalo National River, the national forests and the Cache River bear the commission's fingerprints.

"By the end of the 1970s, this critical governing body struggled to fully execute its mission due to a lack of sufficient funds. Discussions were held about the formation of a new entity, a foundation, the purpose of which would be raising awareness and money to be used directly in AGFC programs and special projects. That vision became a reality in 1982 with creation of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation."

"One of the original missions of the foundation was to help bolster relationships with business and community leaders across Arkansas, as well as raising funds," says Arkansas banker and outdoorsman John Rutledge. "The foundation has the equally important role of communicating to various audiences the ongoing conservation efforts of the commission. ... The organization has evolved and continues to change with the times as the needs of the agency and the needs of conservation in Arkansas have changed."

The foundation's president, Deke Whitbeck, is keenly aware of the history of the entity he heads.

"For more than a century, the commission has stood the post to protect and preserve the outdoors for millions to enjoy," Whitbeck says. "And for 40 of those years, the foundation has been right alongside, raising money and awareness to improve habitat, educate our youth and fulfill the legacy of the Arkansas outdoors for all ages."

The late Steve Smith, a man with whom I worked closely during my 10 years as an employee of the governor's office, gave the foundation a strong base in its early years. Smith knew how to cultivate friends and raise money.

Bobby Martin, the commission chairman and a former CEO of Walmart International, says Smith was among "the kindest individuals you would ever meet. Steve's quiet and selfless leadership of the foundation unquestionably marked one of the defining periods of its history. He loved nature and those who served to protect it. And he wanted every Arkansan to be able to enjoy the outdoors."

After joining Gov. Mike Huckabee's staff on the day he took office (July 1, 1996), the first major project on which I worked was passage of what's now Amendment 75 to the Arkansas Constitution. The one-eighth of a cent sales tax (known as the conservation tax) supports things such as the 52 state parks and Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission. AGFC receives 45 percent of the proceeds.

"The foundation was heavily involved in that effort," Rutledge says of the 1996 campaign. "It gave the agency the ability to expand its budget and was a pivotal point in the history of the foundation in terms of widening the scope and scale of what the commission was able to do."

The tax funded the creation of urban nature centers at Pine Bluff, Little Rock, Fort Smith and Jonesboro (a Springdale center was added last year) to teach people who didn't grow up in the outdoors about what Arkansas offers. Smith played a big role in planning those nature centers. He also created the Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Little Rock financier and longtime foundation board member Witt Stephens Jr. says conservation awareness and the funds needed to improve awareness efforts would be "sorely lacking" without Smith's efforts.

"His vision and grit made it come to life," Stephens says of Smith. "He would be so proud of the legacy the Outdoor Hall of Fame has and the prominence it has risen to as far as conservation is concerned throughout the state."

Jeryl Jones, another well-known Arkansas outdoorsman who worked on projects with Smith, says Smith's passion was passing along a love of the outdoors to young people.

"Everything he did was geared toward that, and I don't think it has ever been more important than it is right now," Jones says. "It's not a predominantly rural society anymore, even in Arkansas. We're in danger of losing the next generation of outdoorsmen. Steve's main impetus was doing something about that."

Randy Wilbourn, another well-known Arkansas business leader, sums up the foundation's 40 years this way: "It has welcomed everybody, no matter what you liked to do outdoors. It wasn't just about hooks and bullets. It was about the outdoors and how to enjoy them and how to protect them. Whether out of brilliance or luck, we've hit on something that really works."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.