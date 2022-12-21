OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Answering your lovely holiday spirit questions





As promised, these are the answers to your holiday questions. Many thanks to all those who emailed.

What do I do when someone gives me a bottle I don't like/want?

Regift it. Or cook with it or pour it down the drain. So long as you smile, say thank you, and make them feel good about it, what you do with the juice doesn't matter. If you're hosting a party, open it; surely, someone will drink it. If this happens at a more intimate dinner you've planned wine for, just say thanks and that you look forward to opening later. Crisis averted.

What's a safe choice when getting a bottle for someone I don't know well?

Bubbles are always a safe choice because who doesn't like bubbles? Again, to reiterate my response to the first question, the worst-case scenario here is that you've put your recipient in the position of now having to regift a bottle of bubbles. That's not a bad place to be because, after all, who doesn't like bubbles?

Our Christmas tradition is a beef Wellington, which we usually pair with a nice Napa cabernet. What would you recommend instead?

To me, there's something very Normal Rockwell-ish about serving Bordeaux around Christmas, and it would be perfect with beef Wellington. Look for bottles from the region's left bank, the areas of St-Estephe, Pauillac, St-Julien, and Margaux especially, for a heavy dose of cabernet sauvignon in the blend. If you want to venture a little further afield, try Spanish Rioja. They're powerful reds that typically see quite a bit of oak aging and would be perfect with dinner.

My sister-in-law says she only drinks "clean" wines. What does that even mean?

I could write an entire thesis on the way mass-market wineries have co-opted "clean" to sell bad wine to unsuspecting drinkers, but — thankfully for both of us — I don't have the word count in this column. (Although there is some exciting news about this coming out of Europe that I hope to cover in January.) Just serve her something you enjoy now and do your best to get a new sister-in-law by next Christmas.

What's your opinion on all-day drinking with family around the holidays?

I grew up in a family of teetotalers, so drinking — holidays or not — just wasn't a thing for us. Nowadays, when I spend these cherished times with my chosen family, I'm a "more is more" person, in moderation, of course. My ideal Christmas features a bottle of Champagne while we open presents in the morning, tea with a little nip of whiskey in the afternoon, and a range of fun wines with the evening's dinner. Whatever you do, just remember that when it comes to alcohol, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Take your time and drink plenty of water.

What wine should I leave out for Santa?

By the time Santa gets to Arkansas, he will have spent almost a full day traveling in an open-top sleigh staring at the back end of what I can only imagine are incredibly smelly reindeer. The man needs tequila, of course.

