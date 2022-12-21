Arkansans steel as Arctic front blows into state

City and state workers were preparing Tuesday for an Arctic front that is expected to hit Arkansas this week.

The front will pass through the state during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and last until Sunday.

Lows are predicted to be in the single digits and teens Thursday, with the temperature in Central Arkansas dipping to around 8 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow is predicted for northern into Central Arkansas. The highest amounts of snow will likely be over northern parts of the state, with 1-2 inches possible.

Little Rock and North Little Rock will open shelters Thursday for people who need a warm place to stay.

In Little Rock, an emergency shelter at the East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 E. Sixth St. will open at 3 p.m. Thursday and will remain open through Friday night, according to a city news release.

The shelter will be operated by The Van, a nonprofit that helps homeless people in Central Arkansas.

"Last year was the first year that we used it, and we definitely didn't get anywhere near capacity," The Van founder Aaron Reddin said of the shelter. "We're not worried about overfilling it. And if we do, we've got a contingency plan for overflows."

He said the "trigger" for opening the emergency shelter is temperatures dipping to 25 degrees when it's dry and 32 degrees when there's precipitation.

Amenities are "bare bones" at the shelter.

"It's a literal emergency shelter. It's floor mats and blankets," Reddin said. "We kind of rough it, but we rough it out together."

The Van will conduct coordinated pickups across the area Thursday in partnership with Park Hill Christian Church, according to the news release.

People who need a ride to the shelter can call (501) 955-3444 starting Thursday, the release said.

The city's emergency management staff will monitor the weather to determine if the shelter needs to stay open longer.

North Little Rock will open a warming center at 4 p.m. Thursday at The River House at 120 Riverfront Park Drive, according to a news release.

The center will be open until 8 a.m. Monday. Masks are encouraged but not required, and people with a fever will be referred for medical care.

People can bring pets but will be responsible for caring for them. People under the influence of alcohol will not be admitted. No identification is required.

Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Friday morning as well. According to the weather service, wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens throughout the state.

Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s, and some parts of the state will finally climb above freezing Sunday -- Christmas Day.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in his city's news release that the city's Public Works Division is on standby in the event of any wintry precipitation.

"There is a full supply of sand and salt mixture if needed for city streets, and both large and small trucks are fitted with spreaders and plows," the release said.

Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said crews have been pre-treating roads by applying salt brine, a salt and water mixture, to roads in the central, and especially the northern parts of the state, for the past two days ahead of possible snow accumulation.

"Imagine spraying Pam on a cooking utensil -- it creates a bond that makes it harder for the road to ice over," Parker said.

He said crews will continue treating the roads through Thursday and that he expects precipitation to be out of the area by Friday.

"We've got personnel ready, supplies ready, everything's checked out and we're already ready," he said.

While Central Arkansas is forecast to see light snow, northern Arkansas is forecast to see higher amounts.

The Benton County Road Department was preparing a salt brine mixture to treat county roads and bridges Tuesday and today, according to a county news release.

In Washington County, Road Department crews are preparing vehicles and equipment for use if needed.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, said the county does not pre-treat roads and bridges but has a plan based on past winter weather.

"We will have trucks loaded and ready and our staff ready if the roads get bad," Lester said.

Robert McGowen, Benton County administrator of public safety, recommends having a full tank of gas, dressing warmly and keeping some extra blankets in vehicles in case of breakdowns. He also urged people not to spend too much time outside during the extreme cold.

Little Rock Animal Services has asked pet owners to consider moving outdoor pets indoors. According to a release from the City of Little Rock, if that's not an option, dogs should have dry, warm bedding inside a weatherproof doghouse.

Officials said outdoor cats should have proper shelter, and water should be clean and changed out regularly to prevent freezing.

The Little Rock news release said Animal Services and the Little Rock Police Department "will respond to complaints about animals not being properly cared for during a winter weather event."

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel McFadin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and by Mike Jones and Tom Sissom of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.