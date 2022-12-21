Arkansas attorney general files lawsuit against Paron couple

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against two Paron residents for failure to do home improvement projects, remodeling or landscaping jobs after receiving down payments.

Rutledge said her office had received 22 consumer complaints against Stephen Rast and his wife, Taylor Wells, for losses totaling more than $88,000. The two do business as J&R Restoration and Landscaping as well as R&B Design and Landscaping, she said.

“Rast is an unlicensed contractor scamming hard-working Arkansans out of money that they were planning to invest in their homes,” Rutledge said in a news release. “Essentially, these cons promised to do work, took large down payments and then disappeared with the money.”

She said consumers paid deposits ranging from $275 to more than $10,000. Often, the amounts were half of the quoted price to complete the project, the attorney general said.

Rutledge said, to date, consumers have lost a cumulative $88,542.38 due to the actions of Rast and Wells.

She also said neither of the businesses the couple allegedly own is registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State.