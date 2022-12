Gurdon, circa 1955: The small Clark County seat on then busy U.S. 67 was home to the Hoo Hoo movie theater, named for a rumored spirit haunting the railroad tracks. A double feature was playing: "Jumping Jacks" and "Scared Stiff," both comedies starring Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. Only a shell remains of the long-shuttered theater in a town bypassed by Interstate 30 when it took the traffic away.

