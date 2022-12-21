Arkansas to sign 19 on 1st day

The University of Arkansas is expected sign at least 19 prospects today, the first day of the early signing period that runs until Friday.

The Hogs had 23 high school commitments going into last weekend, but three prospects announced that they were no longer committed to Arkansas, leaving the Razorbacks with 20 pledges.

Even with the defections, the Hogs remain a top-20 recruiting class by on3.com which has the class currently at No. 19 nationally. ESPN includes the Hogs' three transfer commitments in it's rankings and has the class No. 16 nationally.

Ashdown tight end commitment Shamar Easter will sign on Feb. 1 after taking an official visit to South Carolina over the weekend.

Easter, 6-5, 225 pounds, became Arkansas' first commitment for the 2023 class on Aug. 13, 2021. He's the second highest rated pledge for the Hogs.

Former Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains was named the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator last week.

On3.com rates Easter a 4-star recruit, the No. 9 tight end and No.168 overall prospect in the nation.

He plans to visit Fayetteville on Jan. 15 before making a final decision.

Several of the commitments are expected to hold signing ceremonies today, but their national letters of intents are expected to be sent to Arkansas early in the morning.

Cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 175, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star is the highest rated pledge that's expected to sign. On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 8 cornerback and the No. 53 overall prospect in the nation.

"It's a big day, it just confirms all of the hard work that we put in pays off, and we make it official with the school we picked," said Braxton of signing with the Hogs. "It means a lot to my family seeing me live out my dreams and getting the things I worked for."

Arkansas' third highest rated prospect is tight end Luke Hasz, who's a 4-star prospect and the No. 19 tight end in nation.

Hasz, 6-4, 221 of Bixby, Okla., chose Arkansas over Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Southern Cal and others.

Arkansas secured the commitment of running back Isaiah Augustave in June before his stock began to rise. He was a consensus 3-star prospect when he pledged to the Razorbacks and is now rated a 4-star recruit by two recruiting services, including ESPN.

Augustave, 6-2, 200, of Naples, Fla., is rated a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 running back and the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation by 247 Sports.

"I'm just very blessed and ready to be a Razorback," Augustave said.

The Hogs are expected to sign three offensive linemen today with Paris Patterson, 6-5, 335, of East St. Louis, Ill., Joey Su'a, 6-4, 319, of Bentonville and Luke Brown, 6-6, 315, of Paris, (Tenn.) Henry County.

Brown is rated a 4-star prospect by three recruiting services. ESPN lists him the No. 22 offensive tackle, the No. 252 overall respect in the nation and No. 7 recruit in Tennessee.

Quarterback pledge Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 225 of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb is ESPN"s No. 8 rated dual-threat quarterback, which would make him the highest rated ever at that position to sign with Arkansas during the recruiting services era.

Arkansas starter KJ Jefferson was ESPN's No. 17 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class, and former Razorbacks Malik Hornsby and Lucas Coley were the No. 9 dual-threat QBs in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Arkansas is expected to sign three defensive linemen, including North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes.

Rhodes, 6-7, 260, is expected to sign with the Hogs during a 1 p.m. ceremony at the school. He's rated as high as the No. 35 edge rusher in the nation by 247 Sports and is a 4-star recruit.