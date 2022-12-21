ASU to take flight with new WR crop

A scan of the Arkansas State University football record book -- particularly the year-by-year receiving leaders -- presents a who's who of the program's last decade.

J.D. McKissic. Kirk Merritt. Omar Bayless. All three went on to the NFL.

Jonathan Adams Jr. and Corey Rucker weren't too shabby, either.

The Red Wolves' recent history at wide receiver made it all the more noticeable this season when not a single player at the position finished the year with at least 500 yards. Tight end Seydou Traore led ASU with 655 receiving yards, while running back Johnnie Lang finished fourth with 238.

It's why wide receiver will be a focus of the Red Wolves' 2023 signing class.

"We're going to retool the whole wide receiver position," Coach Butch Jones said in November following his appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. "We're going to look to bring in probably six to seven receivers [and] a lot of these individuals are going to have the opportunity to have an immediate impact."

ASU has five wide receivers among its 18 high school verbal commitments, several of whom are expected to sign national letters of intent today when the early signing period opens. Although the Red Wolves lost a commitment from Chris Dawn Jr. over the weekend to Sun Belt Conference foe Texas State, four of their five current recruits at wideout are three-star prospects, per 247Sports.

The headliner of that group is El Dorado's DeAndra Burns, a 5-9, 150-pound speedster who is the state's No. 7 prospect and was an all-state track and field performer in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Although Jones has frequently spoken about the fact that the Sun Belt is now much more of a "line of scrimmage league" than in the past, ASU's expected crop of incoming wide receivers leans toward an old recipe.

"If you look at the dynamics of the Sun Belt three to five years ago, what was the formula for winning?" Jones said in October. "It was a skill league. ... Functional quarterback, throw it up, let them go get the deep balls and you win with athleticism and speed on the perimeter."

Four of the Red Wolves' wide receiver prospects measure up at 5-11 or shorter and 175 pounds or less. The only one who doesn't fit into that bucket is Clyde Curry, a 6-3, 165-pound native of Gadsden, Ala.

Perhaps the thought of ASU's staff is to blend a group of shiftier new pieces with a handful of more technical returners. Senior Jeff Foreman will be the veteran of the group along with redshirt junior Adam Jones and sophomore Daverrick Jenkins.

Outside of wide receivers, the Red Wolves are expecting official commitments from edge rusher Brian Alston, defensive lineman Ian Jefferies and quarterback Jaylen Raynor, among others.

Alston, from Birmingham (Ala.) Spain Park is the highest-rated prospect in ASU's class, per 247. The 6-2, 230-pound Alston held offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (Ohio), Michigan, Mississippi State and Southern Mississippi before committing to the Red Wolves in November.

ASU's class enters the day ranked first in the Sun Belt with 16 three-star prospects -- 247Sports also has the group 73nd nationally and seventh among all Group of 5 schools.

"We're going to sign a lot of players and we're going to make sure we get the right fit," Jones said after the Red Wolves' season finale. "It's exciting because we finally have a foundation of young players and youth in our program. We're going to build upon that one recruiting class -- we're young and we still need more."