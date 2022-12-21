Benton County Quorum Court OKs funding for expansion, renovation for county departments

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court on Tuesday night unanimously approved funding to renovate and pay for more office space in Rogers for the assessor, collector and other county departments.

The appropriation covers the entire estimated project cost of $2.35 million, as well as increased lease/utility costs estimated over the last six months of 2023. The build-out work is expected to be complete midyear, allowing the space to be occupied the remaining half of 2023, outgoing comptroller Brenda Peacock said.

The main assessor and tax collector's offices do not have adequate space in the County Administration Building at 215 E. Central Ave., officials said.

County Judge Barry Moehring proposed moving those offices to 2111 W. Walnut St. in Rogers -- what is called the Rogers Annex, adjacent to the Frisco Station Mall -- where the county Election Commission is located.

The county will lease more space at the annex and renovate the building to be used for the collector's and assessor's offices.

The proposal was discussed by the Finance Committee two weeks ago and moved to the Quorum Court.

The county revenue office in Rogers that is shared with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration at 1428 W. Walnut St. has limited parking. The 10,500-square foot building, which the county owns, is in good shape, but the parking situation isn't good. The county will lose six to eight parking spots with the widening of Walnut Street, Moehring previously said.

Under the plan, the revenue office would move to the annex and the Election Commission -- which also needs more space -- would move to the location at 1428 W. Walnut St.

"The Election Commission is excited to have more space than we currently have," said Kim Dennison, county election coordinator. "As Benton County continues to grow, we are going to need more equipment and more staff, so we are hoping that this will provide us with the space we need for at least the next 10-15 years. We will continue to have space for early voting to happen and will continue to offer that for the voters."

The commission has three full-time staff and one part-time staffer, she said.

The collector and assessor have office space on the first floor of the Administration Building. They also have offices on D Street in Bentonville.

The county pays $15,750 monthly for the 21,000 square feet leased at the annex. The new space in the building is 24,300 square feet and will cost $24,563.25. The monthly lease payments will be $44,741, according to the county.

Moehring told the Finance Committee that 40% of the cost -- $942,880 -- will be from the assessor's office. The collector's office would contribute $477,440, and $707,160 would come from the general fund. The Department of Finance and Administration will pay $235,720.

The lease agreement is for 10 years with three additional five-year extensions, with an annual increase of no more than 3% per year, Moehring said earlier this month.

Moehring told the Quorum Court project updates will be given monthly next year.

"There are a lot of moving parts," he said. "It's a complicated move."

Tuesday night's meeting was the last for justices of the peace Larry Patrick in District 1, Tom Allen in District 4, Richard Taylor in District 10 and Leigh Nogy in District 14.

Patrick and Taylor were appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and could not seek reelection, Allen did not seek reelection after 20 years on the Quorum Court, and Nogy lost in the Republican primary to Bethany Henry Rosenbaum, who won the seat in November.

The Benton County Quorum Court is made up of 15 Republicans.

Allen gave the prayer at the start of the meeting. A county proclamation named Dec. 6 as Tom Allen Day in Benton County. That was the day Allen chaired the Finance Committee for the last time.

The meeting also was the last for Peacock, who is retiring.

A moment of silence was held for a Benton County sheriff's deputy who died in a traffic accident Saturday morning while on motorcycle escort duty.

Det. Paul Daniel Newell, 51, of Gravette was escorting a Wreaths Across America procession through Bentonville, according a Sheriff's Office news release.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway told the Quorum Court the Sheriff's Office was heartbroken by Newell's death.

"Detective Newell was a great man," said Holloway, who thanked the Quorum Court and the community for their support.

Newell, on his motorcycle, was eastbound in the center turn lane of Walton Boulevard. A 2022 Freightliner truck was also eastbound. Newell hit a curb, lost control and was struck by the Freightliner, according to a Arkansas State Police report.

Newell had served with the Sheriff's Office for 24 years, most recently as a detective. He'd previously been a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, training sergeant and lieutenant in the administration section, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A memorial service for Newell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at Cross Church at 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers. The public is welcome to attend, said Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Newell will be buried at Maysville Cemetery in Maysville, Jenkins said.