Arsenal holds testing

Personnel from the Pine Bluff Arsenal's Directorate of Engineering and Technology will continue testing today and Thursday. Tests began Tuesday. Residents living close to the Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear noise and/or see smoke coming from the facility, according to a news release.

Corps lifts river advisory

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is lifting the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River. Small craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second. While flows have receded, USACE officials urge boaters to always exercise caution when on the river, according to a news release. Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil.