Congress sets $1.7 trillion budget vote

WASHINGTON -- Top lawmakers unveiled Tuesday a sprawling spending package that would keep the government open through next fall after reaching a compromise on billions of dollars in federal spending, including more emergency aid to Ukraine.

The legislation would increase federal spending from the past fiscal year, providing $858 billion in military spending and more than $772 billion for domestic programs for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends in September, according to a summary released by Senate Democrats. With Republican support needed for the measure to pass the Senate, Democrats bowed to conservative opposition to approving a larger increase that would have kept funding levels equal for health, education and other domestic programs that President Joe Biden and his party have prioritized.

Lawmakers worked to stuff as many priorities as they could into the sprawling package, likely the last major bill of the current Congress. They are racing to complete passage before a midnight Friday deadline or face the prospect of a partial government shutdown going into the Christmas holiday.

The measure is the last opportunity for Democrats to shape the federal budget while their party controls both chambers of Congress and for several retiring lawmakers to push a final round of pet projects into law. With Republicans set to take control of the House -- and vowing to force deep spending cuts -- lawmakers in both parties were eager to finish the compromise and remove one possible threat of political brinkmanship.

"The choice is clear: We can either do our jobs and fund the government, or we can abandon our responsibilities without a real path forward," said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chairman of the Appropriations Committee, calling the bill "undoubtedly in the interest of the American people" in a statement early Tuesday.

Given that the 4,155-page package is the final, must-pass legislation for this Congress, lawmakers stuffed it with dozens of funding priorities and unrelated bipartisan measures. That included an overhaul of the electoral vote-counting law that former President Donald Trump tried to use to overturn the 2020 election and a ban on the Chinese-owned app TikTok on government devices.

The package also includes earmarks, rebranded for a second consecutive year as community project funding, that allow lawmakers to divert some money to specific projects in their districts and states. It also provides the funding needed to fulfill policy changes outlined in bipartisan legislation that became law this Congress, including a bill aimed at bolstering U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The release of the legislation was delayed Monday in part by a prolonged tussle over language related to the location of the FBI's future headquarters.

Maryland lawmakers have argued that ensuring predominately Black communities get their fair share of federal investments should be a bigger consideration in the selection process. They are advocating for building the headquarters at one of two sites in Maryland's Prince George's County, a majority Black county.

Virginia is also competing for the headquarters.

A provision was included in the bill to ensure the General Service Administration would conduct "separate and detailed consultations" with people representing the Maryland and Virginia sites to get their perspectives before a decision is reached.

The package, which provides roughly $1.7 trillion to keep the government funded, also sets aside billions of dollars more for emergency aid, including more than $40 billion for Ukraine, more than the $37.7 billion the White House requested.

"The bitterness of winter has descended on Eastern Europe, and if our friends in Ukraine hope to triumph Russia, America must stand firmly on the side of our democratic friends abroad," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.

It also provides about $40 billion to help communities across the country recover from hurricanes, wildfires and droughts in the past year.

The legislation includes plans intended to improve the nation's response to future pandemics, though lawmakers did not include a proposal to create an independent panel to investigate the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

GAINING GOP SUPPORT

In their effort to secure at least 10 Republican votes to avoid a filibuster, Democrats were forced to abandon a number of priorities, including reviving lapsed expanded payments to most families with children, emergency aid to counter the toll of the coronavirus pandemic and a bid to lift the cap on the nation's borrowing limit before an expected deadline next year.

Republicans -- led by Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, and Richard Shelby of Alabama, vice chairman of the Appropriations Committee -- emphasized their success in negotiating more funding for the military, as some conservatives balked at the overall spending increase and lamented that they could have had a stronger negotiating hand had party leaders waited until they controlled the House.

"We've transferred huge sums of money away from Democrats' spending wish list toward our national defense and armed forces, but without allowing the overall cost of the package to go higher," McConnell said.

But a group of 13 current and incoming House Republicans have threatened to oppose the legislative priorities next year of any senators who vote for the bill, including McConnell. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted Tuesday that he agreed with them.

"When I'm Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2T monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people," McCarthy tweeted.

Democrats, who muscled through more than $2 trillion over unanimous Republican opposition earlier this congressional session, in turn spoke of their success in shoring up some health care, veterans assistance, housing and food programs and protecting other domestic funding priorities, even as they acknowledged that several of their initiatives had to be curtailed or left out.

"This funding bill is overflowing with very good news for our troops, for the Ukrainian brave fighters, for American jobs, for our families and for American democracy," Schumer said in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday morning. He urged senators to take up the bill quickly in the coming days.

"It's not everything we would have wanted, of course," Schumer said. "When you're dealing in a bipartisan, bicameral way, you have to sit down and get it down, and that means each side has to concede some things. But it is something that we can be very proud of."

Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement that neither side got everything it wanted. But she praised the deal as "good for our economy, our competitiveness, and our country, and I urge Congress to send it to the President's desk without delay."

Some proposed policy changes failed to make the final cut after months of negotiations, disappointing those who saw the legislation, referred to as the omnibus, as their last, best chance for quick action.

On the health care front, the bill requires states to keep children enrolled in Medicaid on coverage for at least a year, which advocates say increases access to preventative care, but the bill helps pay for that investment by allowing states to move more quickly to end Medicaid coverage for some of the millions of people who were extended that benefit when the federal government declared the covid-19 pandemic a public health emergency.

Lawmakers are nearing completion of the 2023 spending package nearly three months late. It was supposed to be finished by Oct. 1, when the government's fiscal year began.

The last time Congress enacted all its spending bills by then was in 1996, when the Senate finished its work on Sept. 30, the very last day of the budget year. Then-President Bill Clinton signed it that same day.

The Senate is expected to vote on the spending bill first, and support from at least 10 Republican senators will be needed to pass it before it is considered by the House.

Sen. John Thune, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the Senate, told reporters "tensions are high in the House. There's a lot going on there right now, but in the end, I think when the dust settles and the smoke clears, Republicans in the House and Senate will have to figure out a way to work together next year."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times and by Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick and Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press.