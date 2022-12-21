Council denies bid for employee raises

In what would be his last regularly scheduled Pine Bluff City Council meeting, council member Ivan Whitfield ended the night with more of a frown than a smile as city employees walked out in the middle of the meeting after a failed attempt by Whitfield to give employees raises and bonuses.

"Thank you, Whitfield" could be heard from audience members as city employees, still in uniform, walked out of the approximately two-hour-long meeting after Whitfield tried but failed to persuade council members to give employee bonuses and salary increases for part-time police officers. In the end, council members Steven Shaner, Glen Brown Jr. and Bruce Lockett voted against the attempted override of Mayor Shirley Washington's veto, making the vote 5-3. It takes six votes to override a mayoral veto.

Earlier this month, council members voted 5-3 to increase the hourly pay for part-time police officers to $22.50 effective immediately, according to the resolution. Shaner, Lockett and Brown voted against the measure then as well.

They also voted against Whitfield's second resolution to give bonuses to all city employees by Dec. 23.

According to the resolution, each full-time employee would have received a bonus of $1,000, and each part-time employee would have received a bonus of $500.

Washington previously stated that raising the part-time salary for police officers would result in part-time officers earning more than full-time officers who were just starting with the department. She also said that in the 2022 budget, all non-uniformed employee salaries were adjusted to align with the Johansen Salary Schedule, which included longevity pay that would increase employees' salaries on their 10th, 20th and 28th anniversaries. A 2% cost of living increase for all employees in the 2023 budget was also mentioned.

Washington said the projected costs for the uniform salary adjustments would be significant because of the large number of uniformed employees who have been employed with the city for a substantial period of time, adding that giving bonuses and raises at this time would be fiscally irresponsible.

According to Washington, this year would be the first time in six years that bonuses would not be given to the employees.

"We're putting so much money in the raises, we just don't have it," she said.

Whitfield said that when he wrote the resolution, there was enough money in the American Rescue Plan account and the covid relief account, but Washington said those funds are already committed to other projects. Whitfield also said the 2% raise for someone making $30,000, once divided by the amount of paychecks they receive, would only be an additional $10 to $12 per pay period.

"I'm looking out for the welfare of the employees," said Whitfield, who added that he wasn't trying to downgrade the mayor or showboat. "We have a bunch of employees that live payday to payday."

Saying he hated to be the Grinch who stole Christmas, Lockett chimed in and said he could not support Whitfield because Whitfield did not consult the mayor before submitting his resolutions.

"We can only have one mayor at a time," Lockett said. "I believe in following leadership."

Whitfield went on to talk about the part-time police officers' raise, stating that the city could not afford to be hit with a lawsuit.

"Whether you like me or dislike me, when it comes to police work, I eat, sleep and breathe it," he said. "This city cannot afford another incident on the nature of what happened in Stuttgart and what happened in the city of Pine Bluff with our beloved (Kevin) Collins."

Sgt. Donald Scoby of the Stuttgart Police Department was killed in the line of duty last week. Detective Collins was killed in the line of duty in October 2020.

Whitfield has stated previously that the Pine Bluff Police Department has been short-staffed and that increasing the part-time officers' pay from $15 to $22.50 would attract more officers to work at least part-time to help get more officers on the street. The increase would come from the department's personnel budget.

According to Whitfield, who requested the work schedules of the police officers, full-time officers are working 40 to 50 hours of overtime per pay period while part-time officers have no benefits.

"As I leave this council, I'm telling you in the police world in the city of Pine Bluff, we don't have our ducks in a row," Whitfield said.

"Alderman Whitfield, we appreciate your service with the city of Pine Bluff and the police department, but I guarantee you we are going to look out for our police officers long after you're gone," said Lockett, who noted that an increase of $5 an hour has been discussed. "The mayor wants to work it out with the chief to work out an equitable pay for the part-time officers. She's working on it. Here again, we can only have one police chief at a time."

That comment seemed to upset Whitfield, who blamed Lockett for rumors that Whitfield wanted to be mayor or chief of police. Whitfield also pointed out to Lockett that Lockett had not consulted the mayor in all matters.

"I wanted my last meeting to be peaceful and quiet," Whitfield said.

Washington assured the City Council that everything was going to work out and presented council member Joni Alexander and Whitfield with certificates and framed documents recognizing their service to the city as they leave the council. Alexander was elected in 2018 and did not run for reelection to a second term. Whitfield, a longtime member of the Pine Bluff Police Department and its chief at one time, was elected to the council in 2018. He ran for reelection but lost.

In other city business, a resolution directing the finance director to return funds to the city clerk's 2022 account that had been appropriated for acquisition of code supplements was pulled from the agenda.

According to City Clerk Janice Roberts, the new city finance director extracted funds in the amount of $232 from the city clerk's 2022 account, causing a negative balance in the account.

"A budget adjustment should have been done so proper action can take place," Roberts said.

According to City Attorney Althea Scott, because the action was improperly done, the legal recommendation was to rescind the resolution and go through the process of getting a budget adjustment done.