Cutter Morning Star School employee charged with sexual assault of student, police say



An employee of Cutter Morning Star School in Hot Springs was arrested Monday morning on a felony sexual assault charge.

He had been on administrative leave without pay since allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile female student at the school in October.

Authorities said Kendall Desmond McDaniel, 45, of 134 Medford Road, in Pearcy, was taken into custody at his residence shortly before 10:30 a.m., on a warrant for second-degree sexual assault. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

District Superintendent Nancy Anderson said the incident allegedly occurred on Oct. 11 and "within 15 minutes" of the allegation, McDaniel was asked to leave campus while it was investigated.

McDaniel is employed as a special education paraprofessional at the high school.

He has been placed on administrative leave during the pending grievance process, according to Anderson, who added that the school board will ultimately choose whether or not to terminate his employment.

Anderson said McDaniel has not been back on campus since the incident, and the district has been in contact with its attorney regarding the grievance process.

She added that the district takes the allegations "very seriously" and that its "number one priority" is making sure the students are safe.

Public records show that McDaniel, who listed himself as unemployed at the time of his arrest, remained in custody on Tuesday in lieu of a $150,000 bond. He is set to appear on Jan. 23 in Garland County District Court, although he will likely be arraigned before then if unable to post bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 11, the Garland County Sheriff's Office received a report regarding sexual contact made with a juvenile student by an employee of Cutter Morning Star School District. The employee was identified as McDaniel, and the incident reportedly occurred at the school, 2801 Spring St.

Authorities said the victim was interviewed at the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center on Oct. 12, by a forensic interviewer with sheriff's Cpl. Jennifer Tonseth and Camilla Hunter of the Arkansas State Police, observing the interview.

According to public records, the juvenile told police that McDaniel had her stand up and put his hand to her chest "to check her heartbeat," then turned out the lights and "told her to come here." She said he then had her go between two whiteboards in the classroom, put his hand up her shirt under her bra, and "squeezed" her breasts.

The student said McDaniel "rubbed on her underwear line," "smacked her butt," and told her "she is good." She said she left the classroom and called her mother when another student came into the room.

Sheriff's investigators said they obtained security video from Oct. 11 that showed the juvenile in the classroom when McDaniel entered with another student. The other student left the classroom and McDaniel moved two easels apart by the door, authorities said. They said McDaniel is then seen going into the hallway, returning, shutting the door and turning off the lights.

Reportedly, the video shows that the juvenile got up, stood in front of McDaniel, moved between the easels, and that McDaniel stepped into the easels in front of the juvenile. Authorities said McDaniel's hands "can be seen moving" and he was "leaning in towards" the juvenile in the video.

They said the video shows McDaniel then stepped back, turned on the lights, opened the door and the other student walking in. Moments later, the juvenile left the classroom, the affidavit said.

On Dec. 8, McDaniel was interviewed at the sheriff's office, with Tonseth and Hunter present. During the interview, authorities said he denied the allegations and stated he was trying to get the juvenile out of the classroom "because he had to leave."

McDaniel reportedly said he went between the two boards and "reached in to get her to come out."