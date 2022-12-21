Marriages

Darrell Mixon, 54, and Emily Simmons, 39, both of Little Rock.

Justin Betts, 35, and Asjia Johnson, 36, both of Sherwood.

Hugh Kitchens, 37, and Tabitha Childers, 40, both of Star City.

Emily Williams, 36, of Maumelle and Woo Jo, 35, of Seongnam, South Korea.

Carl Addie, 40, of Cabot and Morgan Shepard, 31, of Sherwood.

Kathleen Lamb, 31, and Kevin Bartolin, 31, both of Maumelle.

Tammie Fuller, 36, of Wrightsville and Keresha Richard-Walker, 39, of Oklahoma City.

Nathaniel Scallion, 20, and Christa Gilbert, 18, both of Sherwood.

Michael Dombroski, 39, and Sasha Renault, 32, both of Little Rock.

Thongphoune Sitthivong, 57, and Kate Mantakul, 55, both of Little Rock.

Michael Brown, 26, and Tyna Ray, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Cody Beaver, 28, and Alexandra Caple, 25, both of Cabot.

Ana Rios, 28, and Javier Carrillo, 54, both of Maumelle.

William Hernandez, 23, and Kimberly Tillman, 25, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-4436. Rebecca Mackey v. Frank Garza.

GRANTED

21-4128. Eric Maxwell v. Ashley Maxwell.

22-792. Kolesha Summerville v. Reginald Summerville.

22-3946. Carolyn Thompson v. William Thompson.