Drake hands Mississippi State 1st loss

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Roman Penn scored 19 points, Sardaar Calhoun made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half, and Drake beat No. 15 Mississippi State 58-52 on Tuesday.

Calhoun finished with 17 points and Tucker DeVries added 15 for Drake (9-3), which defeated a ranked opponent for the first time since 2013.

"I was just excited to get out there and get a win against an undefeated team going into Christmas break," Calhoun said. "I just feel like we played together today and everything was going for us and shots fell for me."

Eric Reed Jr. scored all of his team-high 11 points in the first half for Mississippi State (11-1), which squandered the 10-point lead it held early in the second half.

DeVries' floater in the lane put Drake up 52-50 with 1:51 left, and Penn hit a jumper for a four-point lead with just over a minute left.

A basket by Dashawn Davis cut it back to two, and MSU had a chance to tie or take the lead after Penn missed from in close. But Drake got the ball back with 14.4 seconds left when D.J. Jeffries slipped to the floor as Cameron Matthews sent a pass his way and the ball flew out of bounds untouched.

Penn made four free throws in the last 10 seconds to secure Drake's first win over a Power Five opponent since it beat Kansas State in the 2020-21 season opener.

NO. 2 UCONN 84, GEORGETOWN 73

STORRS, Conn. -- Joey Calcaterra scored all of his 14 points in the second half to help second-ranked UConn rally from its first second-half deficit of the season to beat Georgetown.

Tristan Newton had 17 points and 7 assists, while Adama Sanogo added 14 points and 7 rebounds for the Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East). Jordan Hawkins scored 15 points and Andre Jackson finished with 7 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

Primo Spears had 19 points and Qudus Wahab 16 points and 9 rebounds for Georgetown (5-8, 0-2).

NO. 5 ARIZONA 85, MONTANA STATE 64

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Kerr Kriisa scored 18 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 16 and No. 5 Arizona (11-1) pulled away in the second half to beat Montana State (7-6).

NO. 22 MIAMI 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and No. 22 Miami held on in a frantic finish to beat No. 6 Virginia 66-64.

Jordan Miller finished with 11 points while Norchad Omier -- who played the previous two seasons at Arkansas State -- had 10 for the Hurricanes (12-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a six-game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

Miami led 61-51 on a free throw by Wong with 1:56 to play. Virginia (8-2, 1-1) went on an 8-0 run from there. Kihei Clark's layup with 26 seconds left made it 61-59, and Clark made three free throws with 5 seconds remaining to get the Cavaliers within 65-64, but Virginia couldn't finish it off and lost its second straight.

Nijel Pack made one of two free throws with 4 seconds left. Reece Beekman had a chance to tie it for Virginia, but he dribbled the ball off his leg and the buzzer sounded as it bounced away.

NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Noah Gurley scored a season-high 16 points and Mark Sears had 15, all in the second half, to Alabama (10-2) past Jackson State (1-11).

Nick Pringle had 14 points and nine rebounds for Alabama.

NO. 12 BAYLOR 58, NORTHWESTERN (LA.) STATE 48

WACO, Texas -- Jalen Bridges scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half, and No. 12 Baylor (9-2) pulled away from Northwestern (La.) State (8-4) in the second half.

WAKE FOREST 81, NO. 14 DUKE 70

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Tyree Appleby had 18 points and eight assists as Wake Forest ended Duke's eight-game road winning streak.

Cameron Hildreth added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led nearly the entire game.

Jaylen Blakes scored a career-high 17 points to lead Duke (10-3, 1-1), which never got closer than seven after halftime.

NO. 15 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Drew Timme scored a season-high 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 15 Gonzaga (10-3) beat Montana (6-6) for its 72nd straight home victory.

NO. 18 INDIANA 96, ELON 72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Race Thompson had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and short-handed Indiana (9-3) beat Elon (2-11).

The Hoosiers were missing their two leading scorers. Center Trayce Jackson-Davis (16.4 points per game) sat for precautionary reasons with nagging back and hand injuries, and point guard Xavier Johnson (9.9 points) was sidelined by a foot injury.

PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds -- both career highs -- and grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second overtime to help Providence run out the clock and beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98.

Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for the Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East), who improved to 4-0 in overtime this season.

Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime, and Kam Jones added 24 points for the Golden Eagles (9-4, 1-1).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 88, SOUTH FLORIDA 86, OT

SAN DIEGO -- Taylor Thierry made a driving layup with 5 seconds left in overtime, and No. 3 Ohio State (12-0) closed with an 8-0 run in the final minute of the extra period to rally past South Florida (10-4) at the San Diego Invitational.

Cotie McMahon scored 30 points and assisted on Thierry's decisive shot for the Buckeyes. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 34 points and 17 rebounds for the Bulls.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 76, NO. 6 NORTH CAROLINA 68

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Leigha Brown had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina.

Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan (11-1). Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina (9-2).

NO. 12 UTAH 88, WEBER STATE 52

OGDEN, Utah -- Alissa Pili scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 12 Utah (11-0) rolled to an 88-52 win over Weber State (4-8).