EDITORIAL: Dreaming of a cold Christmas …

The world was introduced to the Miser brothers in 1974 by Rankin/Bass Productions, the folks behind the iconic stop-motion animation of the era that Americans know through TV classics like "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer."

In "The Year Without a Santa Claus," loosely adapted from Phyllis McGinley's 1956 children's book, the Miser brothers-- Heat and Snow--are called upon by Mrs. Claus to help convince a disillusioned Santa to make his annual Christmas run.

The brothers dispense weather, Snow Miser to the frozen north and Heat Mizer to the sweltering south. And making it snow for Christmas in "Southtown," Mrs. C reasons, will help revive the Christmas spirit and convince Santa not to take a year off.

Misadventure ensues, but ultimately it snows in Southtown, and Santa flies.

All of which serves as a winded introduction to this: It's about to get cold, for real, here in Southtown. Cold enough by a long shot to snow for Christmas; in central Arkansas, lows in the teens on Christmas Eve night. ("He's Mr. Icicle; he's Mr. Ten Below.")

Throughout the South, forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and even life-threatening cold, the AP reports. Lows in the 20s on Christmas Eve in Pensacola.

The extended forecast calls for mostly clear if cold skies in Arkansas around Christmas. At least, it should feel like a traditional Christmas, even if snow isn't around to seal the deal.

But maybe Mrs. Claus can pay the Miser brothers a visit and work on that Christmas snow for us.