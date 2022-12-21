EDITORIAL: The gate creaks

"We essentially have an NFL draft where the United States has the first, oh, million or so draft picks. And rather than exercising those picks, i.e., choosing by whatever criteria we want--such as education, enterprise, technical skills and creativity--we admit the tiniest fraction of the best and brightest and permit millions of the unskilled to pour in instead."

--Charles Krauthammer, 2006

"The administration and the courts have a point that Title 42, as a public-health measure, is an awkward legal tool to control the border. Problem is, it's what we've got. And we already have a crisis as far north as New York City as officials deal with a migration crisis on a scale we've never seen before. If we don't control it--not over the coming years, but right now--we're going to have a full-scale humanitarian crisis here in the United States, along with a cudgel that nativists will use for a generation against those of us who support a generous but controlled immigration policy."

--Bret Stephens, this week

Today's the day. The Trump-era policy called "Title 42"--which has kept untold thousands of illegal aliens from crossing the southern border of the United States, as a covid/public health strategy--is scheduled to expire today. The redder states have sued to keep the policy, saying to do otherwise would open the gate down South. The United States Supreme Court gave them a temporary blocking order Monday, but at any minute that could be gone.

Those illegal aliens--aka "migrants" in news articles--have heard the call: On your marks, get set . . . .

Many of those at the border are asylum seekers, looking to escape persecution in their home countries. But problems at home doesn't mean that they can violate the laws of this nation. Reports say that "conservative-leaning states" have argued that shutting down Title 42 would lead to a surge of migrants/asylum seekers/illegal aliens, and that would put a strain on their health-care systems, their police departments, and their own budgets. Besides, they rightly claim, the feds have no plan except to open the door and see what happens.

Cities as far away from the southern border as New York City are prepping for the influx of new arrivals. In NYC, the mayor is putting some of them in hotels. But no telling how many immigrants are awaiting entry, and most cities don't have the number of hotel rooms as the Big Apple.

The public prints are filled with arguments from both sides, or even more sides than that. But one thing that most seem to agree on: This is a federal issue and a problem that needs to be fixed by Congress--not mayors and city councils.

This is back-of-the-envelope solvable. First, secure the border. Even the more progressive European countries (which often look down on the ugly Americans) have border walls, fences and security. And their own immigration laws. How define a "country" without borders? Those who come here should come legally.

And they should come here. The old cliché about this being a country of immigrants may be a cliché, but it's cliché for a reason. Remember, the uninspired and lazy don't often move; they stay where they're at. But if a person is willing to wait his turn and come here legally, these would-be Americans, who already have the American Dream in their hearts, should be welcomed.

The Dreamers--those brought here as children--are already American as far as they, and we, are concerned. Make them legal.

There are many Americans on both sides of the political aisle who want illegal immigrants to come out from their hiding places, enjoy the freedom afforded to those living in America, and one day get on that elusive path to citizenship. (And get out from under those who'd use their fear of discovery to harass them, and worse.) But swinging the door wide isn't the way to do this.

We look at the border crisis--and it's a crisis, no matter what the White House says--and think: This is crazy. Why would the government want to make it worse?

Meanwhile . . . .

The paper reports that the mayor of El Paso is readying his people. He said he's received info that 20,000 migrants might rush into his city when Title 42 expires today--if it expires today. The Red Cross is sending thousands of cots. New York City has opened 60 emergency shelters. Other cities from Dallas to Chicago are preparing. And yet El Norte still doesn't have a real plan in place to deal with this problem.

Crazy.