EU says Meta’s ad business unfair

The European Union on Monday accused Facebook parent Meta Platforms of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business, the bloc's latest maneuver to curb the power of major tech companies.

In its complaint after an investigation launched last year, the EU's executive commission took issue with the tech company tying its online classified ad business, Facebook Marketplace, to Facebook. It's also concerned that Meta imposes unfair trading conditions on rivals "for its own benefit."

Meta has disputed the allegations.

"The claims made by the European Commission are without foundation," Tim Lamb, Meta's head of EMEA competition, said in a statement. "We will continue to work with regulatory authorities to demonstrate that our product innovation is pro-consumer and pro-competitive."

The company said it will study the complaints and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said that by tying Marketplace to its social network, Facebook users automatically have access to Marketplace, raising concerns that competitors are shut out because the tie gives Marketplace an advantage that they can't match.

Meta also unilaterally imposes unfair trading conditions on online classified ad rivals that advertise their services on Facebook or Instagram, the commission said. It does that through terms of service that authorize Meta to use ad-related data generated from competitors to benefit Marketplace.