Ex-Texas officer gets nearly 12 years for killing

A former Texas police officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and 10 months in prison for his manslaughter conviction.

Aaron Dean, 38, had faced up to 20 years in prison, but jurors also had the option of sentencing him to probation. The same jury that convicted him of manslaughter Thursday also determined the sentence.

The white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door. His guilty verdict was a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed.

During the trial, the primary dispute was whether Dean knew Jefferson was armed. Dean testified that he saw her weapon; prosecutors claimed the evidence showed otherwise.

Dean shot Jefferson on Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor called a non-emergency police line to report that the front door to Jefferson's home was open. She had been playing video games that night with her 8-year-old nephew, Zion Carr.

It emerged at trial that they left the doors open to vent smoke from hamburgers the boy burned. Zion, now 11, was in the room with his aunt when she was shot.

After the sentence was pronounced, one of Jefferson's sisters, Ashley Carr, read statements in court from herself and another sister, Amber Carr, who is Zion's mother.

Amber Carr said Jefferson "had big dreams and goals" and that her son "feels he is responsible to fill the whole role of his aunt, and he has the weight of the world on his shoulders."

Ashley Carr called her sister "a beautiful ray of sunshine."

"She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be, and yet turned out to be the most dangerous," she said.

The case was unusual for the relative speed with which, amid public outrage, the Fort Worth Police Department released video of the shooting and arrested Dean. He'd completed the police academy the year before and quit the force without speaking to investigators.

Since then, the case was repeatedly postponed amid lawyerly wrangling, the terminal illness of Dean's lead attorney and the covid-19 pandemic.

Body camera footage showed that Dean and a second officer who responded to the call didn't identify themselves as police at the house.

In the fenced-off backyard, Dean, whose gun was drawn, fired a single shot through the window a split second after shouting at Jefferson, who was inside, to show her hands.

Dean acknowledged on the witness stand that he said something about the gun only after seeing it on the floor inside the house and he never gave Jefferson first aid.

Aaron Dean listens as Ashley Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's sister, gives her victim impact statement on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)



Aaron Dean waits for his sentence to be delivered on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Former Fort Worth Police Officer Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)



Ashley Carr, Atatiana Jefferson's sister, leaves Tarrant County's 396th District Court after Aaron Dean received his sentence on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Former Fort Worth police officer Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)



Aaron Dean, center, is escorted out of the courtroom after sentencing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Tarrant County's 396th District Court at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Former Fort Worth police officer Dean was sentenced to nearly 12 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. (Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

