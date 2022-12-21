Fayetteville’s Powell leads Eagles to win

BOISE, Idaho -- Former Fayetteville High School quarterback Taylor Powell threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns, Samson Evans rushed for two scores and Eastern Michigan defeated San Jose State 41-27 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday.

Eastern Michigan (9-4) won a bowl game for the second time in program history. It last won a bowl in 1987, beating San Jose State in the California Bowl.

"We're fortunate to get this one," a teary-eyed Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. "I'm super proud of our guys. ... They just continue to fight and they believe and they love and care about each other. So when it all comes together like that, it's a pretty special moment."

Powell, who finished his career after stops at Missouri and Troy, took home the game's MVP honors.

San Jose State (7-5), which entered the game tied with Southern Cal for the fewest total turnovers in FBS with six on the season, turned the ball over three times. It was the first time this season that the Spartans had multiple turnovers in a game.

"If you're going to win against good teams and one side of your game is struggling, the other side has to respond," San Jose Coach Brent Brennan said. "And we didn't answer. We didn't do that in either phase of the game."

The Spartans built a 13-0 lead in the first quarter when Chevan Cordeiro rushed 27 yards for a touchdown and then found Justin Lockhart with an 8-yard scoring pass.

Then Eastern Michigan stormed back, taking control of the game by scoring 33 straight points.

After San Jose State's second touchdown, Sterling Miles blocked the extra-point attempt and Tristen Hines scooped up the ball and raced 87 yards for a 2-point defensive PAT.

That was the spark Eastern Michigan needed. The offense that had consecutive three-and-out possessions to open the game had touchdowns on its next four drives, all but putting the game out of reach.

Evans scored from 1 yard out to draw Eastern Michigan within 13-9 by the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Powell found Darius Lassiter with a 1-yard scoring pass, Evans had a 3-yard touchdown run, and Powell and Lassiter connected on a 28-yard scoring play.

Jesus Gomez booted a 51-yard field goal and Jaylon Jackson scored on a 31-yard run to round out the scoring for the Eagles.

Cordeiro threw touchdown passes to Nick Nash and Isaiah Hamilton in the second half for the Spartans. Cordeiro completed 26 of 44 passes for 366 yards and 3 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

BOCA RATON BOWL

TOLEDO 21, LIBERTY 19

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Dequan Finn passed for 133 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score to lead Toledo past Liberty in the rainy Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.

Toledo came from behind, then fended off Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss in a bowl game after three victories.

Liberty was directed by interim coach Josh Aldridge, who stepped in for Hugh Freeze, who became the head coach at Auburn at the end of the regular season.

Toledo punctuated a successful season that included winning the Mid-Atlantic Conference title with its first bowl victory since 2015.

Liberty scored twice in a five-minute span of the fourth quarter, turning a 21-7 deficit into a two-point game. Kaidon Salter hit Treon Sibley with a 29-yard scoring pass with 7:24 left to make it 21-13 and CJ Daniels found Bentley Hanshaw with a 67-yard scoring pass to close the gap to two points. But, Liberty's 2-point conversion try failed and Toledo held on for the final 3:40.

Finn was just as dangerous as he had been all season, when he led the Mid-American Conference with 30 total touchdowns.

He guided Toledo on a 75-yard march on the opening drive of the second half to give the Rockets their first lead, 10-7, and they led the rest of the way. Lenny Khule's 4-yard touchdown reception capped the drive and was his third TD of the season.

Finn's 1-yard rushing score in the fourth gave Toledo a 21-7 lead.

Liberty held a 7-3 lead at the half as its defense kept Toledo out of the end zone, even though the Rockets had more first downs, offensive yards and led in time of possession.

Liberty running back Shedro Louis scored the Flames' first touchdown with a 9-yard rush in the first quarter.

Salter finished 12 for 20 for 84 yards and a TD.

Salter had the game's first turnover with a sack-fumble on Liberty's first offensive play of the third quarter. That set up a 29-yeard field goal by Thomas Cluckey that gave the Rockets a 13-7 lead.

A couple drives later, Toledo's Adam Beale muffed a punt at rain-drenched FAU Stadium, setting up Liberty at the 10-yard line.

Consecutive offensive penalties sent the Flames backward, and kicker Nick Brown, who'd made six straight field goals from inside 50, missed a 32 yarder.

