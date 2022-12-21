Gun, drugs found after traffic stop

North Little Rock police early Tuesday arrested a man on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over a sedan driven by Zaylon Watkins, 21, of Little Rock near 8102 Counts Massie Road around 2:30 a.m. after seeing him make an abrupt illegal lane change, the report says.

Watkins was not able to provide any identification and was asked to leave the vehicle, at which point the officer reported smelling marijuana and searched the vehicle, the report says.

A search of Watkins and the car turned up a gun under the driver's seat, three bags of suspected marijuana, two bottles of pills and narcotics and a scale, the report says.

Watkins faces five felony charges and a misdemeanor count.

I-40 search yields 125 pounds of pot

An Arkansas State Police trooper early Tuesday arrested a man who had more than 100 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

The trooper pulled over Nongrack Panyavong, 51, of Norman, Okla., on Interstate 40 near mile marker 152 after spotting Panyavong driving 70 mph in a 60 mph zone, the report says.

After seeing marijuana in plain view in the vehicle, a search uncovered about 125 pounds of suspected marijuana in 109 packages, the report says.

Panyavong faces a felony drug possession count.