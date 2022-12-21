DEAR HELOISE: My problem is that my drinking glasses come out of the dishwasher with a white film on them.

I've tried different soaps, but they always look the same. I now handwash my glasses. Any hints you can offer to get rid of the cloudy-looking glasses?

-- Joe M., La Mirada, Calif.

DEAR READER: The two main causes of cloudy glasses are hard water or abrasive cleaning agents and scouring pads. If your glasses are lead crystal, you may have permanently damaged them.

If, however, the cloudiness is due to hard water, you'll need to buy a high-grade water spot remover, which is usually found online or from a cleaning supply store where professional cleaners buy their supplies.

DEAR HELOISE: Please reprint a recipe you have for a vegetable chowder that included beer and cheese.

-- Lucy W., Vail, Colo.

DEAR READER: Here's the recipe.

Heloise's Chowder

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2/ 3 cup diced yellow onion

2 carrots, scrubbed and sliced in thin discs

2 cups thinly sliced zucchini

1 cup thinly sliced yellow squash

½ cup corn kernels

½ cup peas

½ cup coarsely chopped red bell pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme (or 2 teaspoons fresh thyme)

3 tablespoons unbleached flour

4 cups hot milk

1 cup beer

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground white pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Fresh dill

Melt butter in a soup pot. Add onion and carrots. Then, cover tightly and braise over a very low heat for 10 minutes. Add remaining vegetables and thyme. Stir well, cover and cook over a low heat for 5 minutes.

Sprinkle evenly with flour, then cook for 2 minutes more, stirring constantly. Slowly add hot milk, stirring gently until milk is incorporated and mixture has thickened. Stir in beer.

Cover and cook over low heat until mixture begins to simmer, about 5 minutes. Then, add cheese, stirring until it is melted. Season with salt, pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Serve in heated bowls and sprinkle fresh dill on top.

