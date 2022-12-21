High school basketball roundups





BOYS

FARMINGTON 75, PEA RIDGE 57 Layne Taylor went home with 28 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds as Farmington (15-0, 2-0 4A-1) stayed unbeaten. Josh Blakely had 14 points and four rebounds for the Cardinals.

JOE T. ROBINSON 62, JACKSONVILLE 50 Samuel Chapin rung up 32 points to push Robinson (6-6) to a victory in the Bryant Holiday Classic.

JONESBORO 48, MARION 42 Phillip Tillman drained 14 points, and Deion Buford-Wesson connected for 13 in a win for Jonesboro (10-1) over its former conference mates. Isaac Harrell added 10 points, and Devarius Montgomery followed with 9 for the Golden Hurricane.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 60, QUITMAN 44 Cody Hoover scored a team-high 19 points as Mount Vernon-Enola (9-10, 1-5 2A-2) put a stop to a two-game losing skid. Dakota Walls had 15 points, and James Rodgers added 10 points for the Warhawks. Zane Pierce counted 19 points in the loss for Quitman (2-10, 1-6).

NORFORK 49, VIOLA 47 (OT) Layne Scalf's three-pointer with 10 seconds left in the game won it for Norfork (4-11, 3-4 1A-2).

SHERIDAN 62, DREW CENTRAL 46 Nine players scored for Sheridan (7-5) as it tuned up for its holiday tournament next week. Justin Crews had 24 points for the Yellowjackets, who led 27-23 at halftime. Peyton Free had 10 points, and John Holiman added nine points for Sheridan.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 56, ROGERS HERITAGE 28 Nate Kingsbury paced Har-Ber (7-2, 1-0 6A-West) with 16 points and 10 rebounds in its league opener. Jaxon Conley finished with 19 points for the Wildcats.

GIRLS

ALMA 48, HOT SPRINGS 44 Lydia Mann had 15 points as Alma (3-6) snatched a road win. Presli Taylor and Halena Dugger each had 12 points for the Lady Airedales, who led 40-31 at the end of three quarters.

BROOKLAND 62, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 42 Stella Parker churned out 27 points and five rebounds for Brookland (9-4, 4-0 4A-3), which remained spotless in district play. Kinley Morris had 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Lady Bearcats.

BRYANT 67, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 51 Austyn Oholendt's 18 points were big for Bryant (7-3) during its holiday classic. Brilynn Findley had 13 points, and Lauren Lain finished with 11 for the Lady Hornets. Emileigh Muse added nine points, and Natalie Edmonson followed with eight for Bryant.

FARMINGTON 75, PEA RIDGE 27 Jenna Lawrence tallied 18 points for Farmington (12-1, 2-0 4A-1), which ran out to a 30-5 lead before coasting the rest of the way. Zoey Bershers scored 14 points, and Morgan Uher tacked on 12 points for the Lady Cardinals. Marin Adams and Kaycee McCumber both had nine points. Leah Telgemeier and Reilly Ingram each had six points for Pea Ridge (8-6, 0-2).

GRAVETTE 65, HUNTSVILLE 58 Brynn Romine chalked up 16 points as Gravette (6-4, 2-0 4A-1) held on. DaLacie Wishon scored 14 points, Alexa Parker had 13 points, and Keeley Elsea netted 12 points for the Lady Lions. Alexis Pillow finished with 16 points, and Julie Emitt totaled 15 more for Huntsville (2-8, 1-1).

NORFORK 53, VIOLA 31 Keely Blanchard collected 14 points, 5 steals and 4 assists for defending Class 1A champ Norfork (14-3, 7-0 1A-2). Liza Shaddy had 11 points and seven rebounds, while Kasey Moody chimed in with 11 points as well for the Lady Panthers. Jordan Rasmussen ended with eight point and eight rebounds. A.J. McCandlis paced Viola (11-5, 4-2) with 14 points and five steals.

QUITMAN 73, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 58 Silver Mulliniks racked up a game-high 28 points for Quitman (11-1, 6-0 2A-2) in its conference showdown. Emi Kennedy added 15 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Dessie McCarty and Marlee Raby scored 18 and 14 points respectively for Mount Vernon-Enola (17-3, 5-1).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 53, BLYTHEVILLE 12 Juliann Stephens led the way with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a rout for Southside Batesville (7-3, 2-0 4A-3. Kamie Jenkins tabbed 13 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 3 steals as well for the Lady Southerners.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 80, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 35 Jeremiah Wells had 24 points in an overpowering game for Blytheville (13-0, 5-0 4A-3). Kesean Washington had 16 points, 9 assists and 5 steals, and Rashaud Marshall notched 10 points for the Chickasaws.

DARDANELLE 74, CLARKSVILLE 45 Braden Tanner finished with 21 points, 5 assists and 3 steals to push Dardanelle (13-2, 5-0 4A-4) to a ninth straight victory. Robert Millard added 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, while Creed Vega punched through with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 4 steals for the Sand Lizards. Rod Chaten chimed in with 9 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals for Dardanelle with Chase Jordan following with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals.

DUMAS 55, POTTSVILLE 54 Tommy Reddick finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals as Dumas (8-6) continued its winning ways at the Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic in Russellville. Mike Reddick ended with 15 points and 4 steals, and Joseph Jones and Billy Reddick each connected for 7 points for the Bobcats, who've won eight games in a row.

FORREST CITY 71, HIGHLAND 61 Marcus Britt Jr. piled up 22 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists as Forrest City (6-8, 2-2 4A-3) walked away with a win. Antonio Jordan also had 15 points, 4 assists and 3 steals for the Mustangs.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 74, WALDRON 67 Colby Lambert led a fourth-quarter rally to carry Fountain Lake (9-2, 4-1 4A-4) on Monday. Lambert scored 25 points as the Cobras rallied from a 53-52 deficit early in the fourth quarter. Dillon Dettmering and Evan East added 15 points apiece, and Wyatt Clem ended with 10 points for Fountain Lake.

MAMMOTH SPRING 76, MOUNTAIN VIEW 72 Gavin Boddie and Nathaneal Rogers each delivered 16 points as Mammoth Spring (13-8) pulled away. Garet O'Dell had 15 points, and Brayden Cray finished with 14 for the Bears.

NETTLETON 68, MOUNTAIN HOME 51 Taylor Smith put in 27 points as Nettleton (9-3) rolled into the holiday break. Jordan Pigram had 20 points for the Raiders.

RECTOR 81, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 69 Kameron Jones blazed his way to 33 points as Rector (11-0, 6-0 2A-3) passed a legitimate test. Cooper Rabjohn had 28 points, and Cash Lindsey provided 11 points for the Cougars. Dennis Gaines' 25 points led East Poinsett County (2-5, 2-4)

RUSSELLVILLE 63, JUNCTION CITY 38 Dawson Shafer finalized an effective outing with 13 points for Russellville (8-3) as it won the opener of its Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic. Amare Ellis scored 12 points, and Caleb Carter put in 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for host team.

THAYER, MO. 52, IZARD COUNTY 41 Aidan Burns came up with 25 points as Thayer (3-2) won on the road. Devin Harrington had 10 points for the Bobcats, who outscored their opponents 13-3 in the fourth quarter. Jude Everett led Izard County (3-8) with 17 points. Keaton Melton collected nine points for the Cougars.

GIRLS

NETTLETON 59, MOUNTAIN HOME 37 Makenzie Williams churned out 14 points and 8 rebounds in a 22-point thrashing for Nettleton (9-1). Akyria James had 12 points and 3 assists, and Makila Hill capped the evening with 11 points for the Lady Raiders. Carmen McShan supplied nine points, too, for Nettleton.

IZARD COUNTY 62, THAYER, MO. 55 Quinn Johnson's 19 points allowed Izard County (4-5) to hold serve at home. Tinlee Bailey had 16 points, Makensie Yancey scored 13 points, and Katie Orf chipped in with 11 points for the Lady Cougars.

MAMMOTH SPRING 65, MOUNTAIN VIEW 43 A 32-point performance from Brynn Washam sent Mammoth Spring (15-3) to it seventh consecutive win. Adrianna Corbett scored 11 points, and Sara Crowe tallied 10 points for the Lady Bears.

MANSFIELD 64, ACORN 46 Alyson Edwards' 18 points and eight rebounds highlighted a big evening for Mansfield (11-2, 2-0 2A-4). Kynslee Ward also scored 18 points and pulled down 3 rebounds, while Natalie Allison followed with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Both Kaylee Ward and Harlie Fuller contributed six points each for Mansfield.



